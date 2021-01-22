Coronavirus update, Jan. 22: Stanislaus reports seven deaths. Hospitals level off

Stanislaus County reported seven deaths to COVID-19 on Thursday, and a continued leveling off in the hospital patient count.

A total of 773 residents have died since the pandemic emerged last spring, the Health Services Agency reported.

The patient count at the county’s five hospitals was at 307 on Thursday, up from 304 the previous two days. The numbers are down from early January but still of concern. The number of available staffed adult intensive care beds was at seven, up from six the day before.

The county Thursday reported 271 new cases for a total of 43,392 since March. Stanislaus also has 362,987 negative test results and 38,822 residents who are presumed recovered.

The state reported that the Stanislaus seven-day positivity rate was at 15.81%, down from 17.33% a day earlier. The 14-day rate was 18.32%, up from 18.9% and a 1.8% increase from the previous 14 days. The state’s 14-day rate is 11.0%, down 2.3% from the previous 14 days.

A stay-at-home order has been in place since Dec. 6 because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The threshold to get out of the order is a projection of 15%. As of Thursday, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions were at 0%. The Bay Area was at 7%, the Sacramento area at 8.3% and the rest of Northern California at 28.1%.

Based on future projections, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the month-long order in the Sacramento Region, citing the stabilization of the 13-county area’s ICU capacity.

As of Thursday, 33,850 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. Of those, 18,960 were to health care providers and 14,890 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.7% are female

46.3% male

7.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.6% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 15,813 positive cases

Turlock has 5,795

Ceres has 4,523

Patterson has 2,164

Riverbank has 1,951

Oakdale has 1,357

Newman has 991

Waterford has 504

Hughson has 451

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,264

District 5 has 2,085

District 2 has 1,766

District 1 has 993

District 4 has 323

San Joaquin County has 806 COVID-19-related deaths among 59,096 cases.





Merced County has 320 deaths among 24,788 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,417 cases and 40 deaths.





Mariposa County has 346 cases and four deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 3,100,027 confirmed cases in California and 35,797 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 24,633,790 U.S. cases and 410,383 deaths.

Two vaccination clinics close again

Hundreds of people turned out Thursday for COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Modesto Centre Plaza and Stanislaus State University. But they will close again Friday.

Downtown eatery tries to buck pandemic

When one restaurant has already closed in the same space in part because of the ongoing pandemic, the decision to open another comes with many critical choices.

Clinics could suffer if county must handle nursing home efforts

Stanislaus County officials said a federal government program is not getting coronavirus vaccine to residents and employees in long-term care facilities quickly enough.

Modesto bus drivers honor deceased co-worker





Modesto Area Express bus drivers gathered Friday to honor a fellow bus driver who died from COVID-19, the first pandemic-related death among MAX employees.

Stanislaus athletes rally to reopen high school sports





Athletes, coaches, and parents rallied on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Stanislaus County with the hope of having high school sports this year. One was at Downey.

Your pandemic guide to Girl Scout cookies





Any lack of cookie booths doesn’t mean lovers of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and the other varieties will be deprived. The cookies will be as close as a mouse click and the doorstep.

Another national retailer is closing in Modesto





Another national retailer is closing its doors and calling it quits in Modesto.

