Coronavirus update, Jan. 20: San Joaquin County deaths move back ahead of Stanislaus

Data from the three-day weekend moved San Joaquin County higher once again than Stanislaus for deaths to COVID-19.

San Joaquin did not update its numbers during the Martin Luther King birthday weekend, holding at 748 deaths. Tuesday’s report added 38 deaths, for a total of 786 in the more populous county to the north.

Stanislaus County updated daily through the weekend and added nine deaths Tuesday, for a total of 758.

The state reported that the Stanislaus seven-day positivity rate was at 18.04%, down from 19.37% a day earlier. The 14-day rate was 18.58%, down from 19.85%. The single-day rate of 7.18% was the county’s lowest since a 5.97% on Nov. 29.

The patient count at the county’s five hospitals dropped to 304 on Tuesday from 323 on Monday. It was the second lowest number in the new year but still a strain on caregivers. The number of available staffed adult intensive care unit beds was at seven, up from three the day before.

The county Tuesday reported 334 new cases and has 42,882 total cases since reporting its first in March. There have been 357,842 negative test results and 37,649 residents who are presumed recovered.

A stay-at-home order has been in place since Dec. 6 because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The threshold to get out of the order is a projection of 15%. As of Tuesday, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions were at 0%. The Bay Area was at 7.4%, the Sacramento area at 8.9% and the rest of Northern California at 30.5%.

Based on future projections, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the month-long order in the Sacramento Region, citing the stabilization of the 13-county area’s ICU capacity.

In terms of vaccinations, as of Tuesday, 33,850 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. Of those, 18,960 were to health care providers and 14,890 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

The county is vaccinating residents considered to be in Phase 1A, Tiers 1, 2 and 3 and Phase 1B, Tier 1, which includes those over the ages of 65, community health workers, public health field staff, in-home supportive services and dental and oral health clinics, among others.

There are three groupings, or tiers, of residents or worker classifications in Phase 1A, two in Phase 1B and one in Phase 1C.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

7.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.6% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 15,617 positive cases

Turlock has 5,732

Ceres has 4,484

Patterson has 2,148

Riverbank has 1,930

Oakdale has 1,338

Newman has 971

Waterford has 499

Hughson has 447

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,223

District 5 has 2,062

District 2 has 1,751

District 1 has 982

District 4 has 323

San Joaquin County has 786 COVID-19-related deaths among 56,484 cases.





Merced County has 308 deaths among 24,452 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,382 cases and 40 deaths.





Mariposa County has 346 cases and four deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,055,568 confirmed cases in California and 34,441 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 24,254,737 U.S. cases and 401,777 deaths.

