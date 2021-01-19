COVID vaccinations could restart this week in Modesto, Turlock if supply comes through

Stanislaus County hopes to reopen its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Modesto Centre Plaza as well as open a second clinic at Stanislaus State University in Turlock by as soon as the end of this week, according to a county spokeswoman.

“We are now thinking by the end of this week, and if not then, then by next week,” said Kamlesh Kaur, spokeswoman for the county Health Services Agency, in a Tuesday phone interview.

Kaur said the county wants to ensure it is receiving enough vaccines from the state. Officials hope to provide as many as 2,000 daily vaccinations at each clinic. This phase of the vaccinations is for health-care workers and county residents 65 and older. The vaccinations are free to seniors, but they must bring proof that they live in the county.

Vaccinations will expand to the rest of the county’s residents over time.

The county had provided vaccinations Thursday and Friday at its former Scenic General Hospital in Modesto before moving the clinic to Modesto Centre Plaza on Monday.

The county did not open the clinic Tuesday because it was not able to guarantee vaccine availability after state health officials issued a warning about a block of Moderna vaccine, which possibly caused an allergic reaction in some people who were vaccinated at a community clinic in San Diego.

Kaur said the county received 5,100 doses in that lot and distributed 2,000 to providers. She said 849 doses were administered and no side effects or reactions have been reported. That leaves about 4,200 doses on pause while officials investigate the lot.

Complications with lot of Moderna vaccine

Sheriff Jeff Dirkse said the issue has been getting a reliable supply of vaccinations from the state. The problem with the particular lot of Moderna vaccine is a complication to the overriding supply issue.

For instance, Dirkse said the county received about half as much vaccine from the state Tuesday as it expected. It might receive the balance in its next shipment this week.

Dirkse said he expects there could be weeks in which the county clinics are open for two days and then closed for two days because of supply issues. But he said the county remains committed to its goal of vaccinating residents as quickly as possible.

Stanislaus County is administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to stop the new coronavirus pandemic. The vaccinations require two doses.

Kaur said the county knows residents have concerns about getting both doses and getting them in a timely fashion. “We want to reassure them if they get the first dose, they will get the second dose,” she said.

The county expects to operate its Stanislaus State University clinic seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Kaur said the Modesto Centre Plaza clinic will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Updates have been posted on the county’s StanEmergency Facebook page.

The county also is in talks with city officials in Oakdale and Patterson about opening vaccination clinics in those cities.