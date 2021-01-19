Coronavirus Update, Jan. 19, 2021: Stanislaus County surpasses San Joaquin in deaths

Stanislaus County on Monday surpassed its more populous neighbor to the north, San Joaquin County, in total deaths related to COVID-19, according to state data.

Ten more deaths were reported by Stanislaus County, bringing to 749 the total number of fatalities since its first in April. San Joaquin County has 748 reported deaths.

According to the California State Department of Finance, the July population estimates put Stanislaus County at 551,264 residents and San Joaquin at 769,322.

San Joaquin County has not released new data since Friday, and is expected to update its statistics on Tuesday.

Stanislaus County’s overall death rate per 100,000 residents is third highest in the state behind Imperial and Inyo counties, respectively, and just head of Los Angeles County. San Joaquin County is eighth and Merced fifth.

At the rate of death over the last two months, total fatalities related to COVID-19 by April could surpass the number of average deaths a year in the county caused by cancer. From 2014 to 2018, the county averaged 895 deaths a year due to cancer, second to heart disease (1,207), according to the county’s Health Services Agency.

Stanislaus County’s positivity rate dropped slightly on Monday while its hospitalization of residents with confirmed coronavirus cases ticked upward.

The state reported Stanislaus County’s 14-day rate was at 19.85%, down from 20.30% the day before but up 3.8% from the previous 14 days. Its single-day rate on Sunday was 13.1%. The state’s overall 14-day rate is 12.2%.

Meanwhile, the county reported 323 hospitalizations of residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon, up from 318 the day before. The number of available staffed adult intensive care unit beds was at three, down from five the day before.

The county Monday reported 211 new cases and has 42,548 total cases since reporting its first in March. There have been 356,275 negative test results and 37,102 residents who are presumed recovered.

A stay-at-home order has been in place since Dec. 6 because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The threshold to get out of the order is a projection of 15%. As of Saturday, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions were at 0%. The Bay Area was at 3.4%, the Sacramento area at 6.2% and the rest of Northern California at 24%.

Based on future projections, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the month-long order in the Sacramento Region, citing the stabilization of the 13-county area’s ICU capacity.

In terms of vaccinations, as of Saturday, 33,850 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 25,225 in previous days. Of those, 18,960 were to health care providers and 14,890 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

The county is vaccinating residents considered to be in Phase 1A, Tiers 1, 2 and 3 and Phase 1B, Tier 1, which includes those over the ages of 65, community health workers, public health field staff, in-home supportive services and dental and oral health clinics, among others.

There are three groupings, or tiers, of residents or worker classifications in Phase 1A, two in Phase 1B and one in Phase 1C.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

7.7% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.6% are 25 to 34

17.4% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 15,485 positive cases

Turlock has 5,686

Ceres has 4,456

Patterson has 2,132

Riverbank has 1,917

Oakdale has 1,327

Newman has 962

Waterford has 497

Hughson has 441

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,205

District 5 has 2,044

District 2 has 1,739

District 1 has 972

District 4 has 319

San Joaquin County has 748 COVID-19-related deaths among 56,484 cases.





Merced County has 296 deaths among 23,492 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,359 cases and 38 deaths.





Mariposa County has 346 cases and four deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 2,991,731 confirmed cases in California and 33,623 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 23,938,290 U.S. cases and 397,611 deaths.

Stanislaus County to close COVID vaccine clinics

Stanislaus County officials announced Monday afternoon that the vaccination clinics at Modesto Centre Plaza and California State University, Stanislaus will be closed effective Tuesday.

How having COVID-19 clinic in downtown Modesto is best

The move of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Modesto from Scenic Drive to Centre Plaza has a number of things going for it, county and city officials said Sunday as they set up to start offering inoculations downtown on Monday morning.

Modesto bus drivers honor deceased co-worker

Modesto Area Express bus drivers gathered Friday to honor a fellow bus driver who died from COVID-19, the first pandemic-related death among MAX employees.

Stanislaus County announces new COVID vaccination sites

New COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening in Stanislaus County: Modesto Centre Plaza & Turlock’s Stanislaus State. Residents 65 & health workers eligible.

Stanislaus athletes rally to reopen high school sports

Athletes, coaches, and parents rallied on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Stanislaus County with the hope of having high school sports this year. One was at Downey.

Stanislaus tries to open 3 more clinics

Stanislaus County officials said they are working to expand COVID-19 vaccinations for priority groups including seniors age 65 and older, as more vaccine is anticipated from the state.

Your pandemic guide to Girl Scout cookies

Any lack of cookie booths doesn’t mean lovers of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and the other varieties will be deprived. The cookies will be as close as a mouse click and the doorstep.

Celebrate the Rev. King on YouTube

Modesto-area admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. can view an online version Monday of the usual birthday weekend tributes.

Another national retailer is closing in Modesto

Another national retailer is closing its doors and calling it quits in Modesto.

From around the state, nation and world





The death rate from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County is so high that an air quality management district was forced to suspend limits on cremations.

California on Monday became the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections.

If a text message promising free Netflix sounds too good to be true, you’d be right — it’s one of the latest phishing scams, according to the Better Business Bureau.