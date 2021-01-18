Update: Stanislaus County to close COVID vaccine clinics due to state warning

There have been a few reports of a delayed swelling reaction after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in people who have dermal facial fillers. Miami Herald file

Update, 12:50 p.m.:

Stanislaus County officials announced Monday afternoon that the vaccination clinics at Modesto Centre Plaza and California State University, Stanislaus will be closed effective Tuesday.

“At the recommendation of California Department of Public Health, administration of Moderna Lot 041L20A is paused until the investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and CDPH is complete,” officials said in an update on the county’s website. “We are unable to guarantee vaccine availability due to this change. We will provide an update as we learn more about the vaccine and our future allocations. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Original story:

The state issued a warning Sunday and recommended a pause in administering a block of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine because of possible allergic reactions.

A higher than usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at a single community clinic in California, said Dr. Erica Pan, the state’s top epidemiologist.

The state said fewer than 10 people required medical attention after receiving a vaccination from the lot identified as 41L20A.

A statement from Pan said under an “extreme abundance of caution” local agencies were advised to use other available vaccine.

Stanislaus County Public Health said on social media it was closely monitoring the situation regarding the Moderna vaccine in question and has stopped administering vaccine from that lot. A new clinic at Modesto Centre Plaza will administer vaccinations as planned, the county said.

“This change does impact the amount of vaccine we have on hand,” the county said in a post on the StanEmergency Facebook page. “If you haven’t arrived at Modesto Centre Plaza today, please do not come today. We will keep you update regarding changes to the clinic schedule as we learn more.”

More than 285 health providers across the state received shipments of that lot of Moderna vaccine between Jan. 5 and 12, according to the California Department of Public Health. The shipments included 330,000 doses.

State health officials have not received any other reports of adverse reactions to the Moderna vaccine flagged in the warning.

Stanislaus County has used supplies of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in its vaccination program to battle coronavirus outbreaks.

The Modesto Centre Plaza clinic is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A second clinic is scheduled to open on Tuesday at California State University, Stanislaus.