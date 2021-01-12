Coronavirus update, Jan. 12: Stanislaus has 11 more deaths, 365 more positive tests

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Stanislaus County announced 11 more deaths to the virus Monday, and little change once again in hospital patient counts.

A total of 686 residents have died since the pandemic emerged last spring, the county Health Services Agency said. The county has reported 70 deaths in January.

The county’s five hospitals had 329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up one from Sunday. The figure has ranged from 315 to 333 over the past two weeks but is still far above the level for much of fall.

The county added 365 cases on Monday, for a total of 39,216 since March. Stanislaus also has 334,926 negative test results and 34,094 residents who are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

A stay-at-home order has been in place for five weeks because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The threshold to get out of the order is 15%. Currently, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions are at 0%. The Bay Area is at 0.7%, Sacramento at 9.7% and Northern California, north of Sacramento up to the Oregon state line is 35%.

Through the first 10 days of January, according to state data, the county has an infection rate of 18.93%, eclipsing the rate of spread in a brutal December.

Its 14-day rolling rate of 18.9% is a 2.9% increase from the previous 14 days and is far ahead of the state mark of 13.7% rate.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

As of Sunday, there have been 25,225 doses allocated to the county – 16,215 to healthcare providers and 9,010 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

The county is vaccinating residents considered to be in Phase 1A, Tier 2, which includes community health workers, public health field staff and in-home supportive services and others. There were no immediate details on how many vaccinations were given and what percentage of those offered in Phase 1A, Tiers 1 and 2 were immunized.

There are three groupings, or tiers, of residents or worker classifications in Phase 1A, two in Phase 1B and one in Phase 1C.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.8% are female

46.2% male

7.6% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.8% are 25 to 34

17.5% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

11.9% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 13,969 positive cases

Turlock has 5,248

Ceres has 4,105

Patterson has 1,896

Riverbank has 1,746

Oakdale has 1,188

Newman has 854

Waterford has 454

Hughson has 396

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,996

District 5 has 1,875

District 2 has 1,582

District 1 has 875

District 4 has 282

San Joaquin County has 724 COVID-19-related deaths among 52,400 cases.





Merced County has 283 deaths among 22,355 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,236 cases and 36 deaths.





Mariposa County has 328 cases and four deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 2,758,021 confirmed cases in California and 30,480 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 22,619,353 U.S. cases and 376,283 deaths.

