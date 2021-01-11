Coronavirus update, Jan. 11: Infection rates continue to soar in Stanislaus County

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Mirroring residents across the nation and state, those in Stanislaus County continue becoming infected with COVID-19 at alarming rates.

Through the first nine days of January, according to state data, the county has an infection rate of 19.08%, eclipsing the rate of spread in a brutal December.

Its 14-day rolling rate of 17.9% is a 2% increase from the previous 14 days and is far ahead of the state mark of 13.7% rate. Single-day totals in four of the last six days are above a whopping 23%.

In a bit of good news on Sunday, the county dashboard showed six fewer patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus in area facilities and zero deaths. The number of available staffed adult intensive care unit beds remained at two, a number that has remained at three or fewer in eight of the last nine days.

The county reported 382 new cases on Sunday, giving it 38,851 cases since March. Stanislaus also has 332,570 negative test results and 33,591 residents who are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

A stay-at-home order has been in place for a month because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The threshold to remain out of the order is 15%. Currently, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions are at 0%. The Bay Area is at 3%, Sacramento at 6.4% and Northern California, north of Sacramento up to the Oregon state line is 27.5%.

Those numbers were though Friday.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

As of Sunday, there have been 25,225 doses allocated to the county – 16,215 to healthcare providers and 9,010 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

The county is vaccinating residents considered to be in Phase 1A, Tier 2, which includes community health workers, public health field staff and in-home supportive services and others. There were no immediate details on how many vaccinations were given and what percentage of those offered in Phase 1A, Tiers 1 and 2 were immunized.

There are three groupings, or tiers, of residents or worker classifications in Phase 1A, two in Phase 1B and one in Phase 1C.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Saturday:

53.8% are female

46.2% male

7.6% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.7% are 25 to 34

17.6% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 13,828 positive cases

Turlock has 5,215

Ceres has 4,081

Patterson has 1,883

Riverbank has 1,735

Oakdale has 1,178

Newman has 837

Waterford has 451

Hughson has 392

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,979

District 5 has 1,883

District 2 has 1,574

District 1 has 867

District 4 has 279

San Joaquin County has 712 COVID-19-related deaths among 51,523 cases.





Merced County has 279 deaths among 21,506 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,180 cases and 33 deaths.





Mariposa County has 322 cases and four deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 2,717,862 confirmed cases in California and 30,004 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 22,410,249 U.S. cases and 374,341 deaths.

