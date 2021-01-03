Coronavirus update, Jan. 3: High infection rate, 8 more deaths in Stanislaus County

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Available staffed adult intensive care unit beds in Stanislaus County dropped to its second lowest level in two weeks as the state-calculated single-day positivity rate remained above 20% for a second straight day.

In addition, the Health Services Agency recorded eight more deaths for 624 since its first reported fatality in April. Nearly a third of all deaths have come since Dec. 1, and the county’s 115.7 deaths per 100,000 residents is the second highest total among the state’s 58 counties, behind only Imperial.

The state reported a 21.29% infection rate for the first day of the year, leaving the county’s overall rate at nearly 16%, about 3.5 percentage points higher than the state.

The county, which did not report on New Year’s day, announced Saturday a two-day total of 1,006 new cases out of 6,788 rest results.

Meanwhile, Stanislaus County hospitalizations of patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday were up slightly, to 320, and there were three staffed intensive care unit beds available for adults, down from four the day before.

Data on the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region ICU space, which fell below 15% last month to trigger a stay-at-home order that remains in effect, was not updated Saturday. The day before, San Joaquin and Southern California were at 0%. the Bay Area at 6.3%, Sacramento 11.1% and Northern California, which stretches north to Humboldt County, was at 33.3%.

The county has recorded 35,471 overall cases. Stanislaus also has 311,480 negative test results and 31,050 people who are presumed recovered from the virus. The overall positivity rate since the county’s first positive test in March is 10.22%.

Of the total cases statewide, Stanislaus, the 16th most populous county, ranks 14th.

Last week, the county, in addition to announcing it had been allocated 15,000 vaccine doses, unveiled its distribution plan. It outlined the order in which sectors and residents, by phase and tiers, would be offered vaccinations. Currently, it is in Phase 1, Tier 1, which covers “acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospital staff.”

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Saturday:

53.9% are female

46.1% male

7.5% are 14 years or younger

16.1% are ages 15 to 24

19.7% are 25 to 34,

17.5% are 35 to 44,

15.1% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.5% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 12,557 positive cases

Turlock has 4,779

Ceres has 3,751

Patterson has 1,709

Riverbank has 1,557

Oakdale has 1,049

Newman has 755

Waterford has 399

Hughson has 339

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,806

District 5 has 1,698

District 2 has 1,469

District 1 has 778

District 4 has 238

San Joaquin County has 651 COVID-19-related deaths among 45,583 cases.





Merced County has 260 deaths among 19,444 cases.





Tuolumne County has 2,962 cases and 21 deaths.





Mariposa County has 265 cases and four deaths.

As of Sunday morning, there were 2,390,626 confirmed cases in California and 26,551 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 20,430,797 U.S. cases and 350,214 deaths.

