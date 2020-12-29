Coronavirus update, Dec. 29: Stanislaus deaths reach 586. Area ICUs are near capacity

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

The overall number of COVID-19 patients declined Monday in Stanislaus County hospitals, but intensive-care units were near capacity.

The county’s five hospitals had 333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 348 on Sunday. That is about 100 more than the peak of the summer surge.

There were just two remaining staffed adult ICU beds available, down from six the day before.

By comparison, San Joaquin County reported Monday that it’s operating at 145% of licensed ICU bed capacity with 58% of them being COVID-positive patients.

Meanwhile, eight more residents have died in Stanislaus County, for a total of 586 since the first in April, the county Health Services Agency said. The 158 COVID-related deaths in December surpasses the single-month high since the start of the pandemic. In August, 152 people succumbed.

A stay-at-home order started Dec. 6 because of tight ICU space for adults in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. It was triggered when available beds fell below 15% of the total. Monday was the 11th straight day at zero.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the stay-at-home order, which was expected to expire Monday, will most likely be extended on Tuesday for an undetermined amount of time.

The county reported 475 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 33,623. Stanislaus also has 298,936 negative test results and 28,826 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The 14-day positive rate was at 15.79% and the seven-day rate at 14.78%.

Here is information on the Stanislaus County dashboard regarding vaccination.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 12,075 positive cases

Turlock has 4,595

Ceres has 3,602

Patterson has 1,652

Riverbank has 1,510

Oakdale has 1,004

Newman has 733

Waterford has 381

Hughson has 321

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,729

District 5 has 1,651

District 2 has 1,408

District 1 has 753

District 4 has 225

San Joaquin County has 625 COVID-19-related deaths among 43,930 cases.





Merced County has 248 deaths among 18,843 cases.





Tuolumne County has 2,827 cases and 21 deaths.





Mariposa County has 223 cases and four deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 2,199,594 confirmed cases in California and 24,546 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 19,312,568 U.S. cases and 335,051 deaths.

Modesto bus drivers, staff contract COVID-19

Modesto Area Express buses are making fewer trips after about a dozen of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city.

Stay-home order will likely remain

The state will likely announce an extension of the stay-at-home order for Stanislaus County on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain San Joaquin Valley hospitals.

These Modesto, Stanislaus businesses defied odds

These are the restaurants, retailers and other businesses opened in Stanislaus County in 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nursing homes in Stanislaus County to get vaccine

CVS Pharmacy is beginning a vaccine rollout starting, bringing coronavirus vaccinations to residents and staff members in nursing homes in Stanislaus County.

Opera Modesto has online plans

Opera Modesto plans a slate of Festival @ Home productions through the summer of 2021. The on-demand online shows will run for eight months, beginning with “Mansfield Park,” from a January production at the State Theatre.

Turlock florist’s donations get celebrity push

Heidi Sisco hoped to get 30 to 40 donations to send some holiday joy to residents of Turlock nursing homes. With some unexpected celebrity assistance, she’s delivering 500 poinsettias.

How four downtowns are coping





When Jennifer Brannon and her husband took over Lightly Used Books in downtown Turlock in January, they didn’t expect their first few months of operations to be upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DMC nurses picket over patient ratios

Members of the California Nurses Association held a shift-change action Wednesday morning outside Doctors Medical Center to challenge state-approved waivers allowing hospitals to bypass California’s safe staffing regulations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants vary on complying with order





When Cheng Her and his business partner, Nicholas Vang, bought Modesto Sukiyaki almost a year ago, they expected challenges because they were new to the restaurant industry. But they did not expect a pandemic that has been a public health and economic disaster.

Hear Bee’s health reporter, editor on vaccines

Modesto Bee editor Brian Clark and health reporter Dr. ChrisAnna Mink conducted an online Q&A about COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

Free money part of the RAD Card program





Everyone could use a little free money this time of year. And now the RAD Card is going to give Stanislaus County residents even more just in time for the holidays.

From around the state, nation and world





The U.S. House of Representatives voted Monday to pass a bill increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 after President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to provide Americans with more direct assistance.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on COVID-19 vaccinations for people who have pre-existing conditions.

For some, face masks make it hard to communicate with others by muffling speech and covering visual cues, especially for those with hearing loss.