Coronavirus update, Dec. 25: Region’s ICUs full for 7th day. Stanislaus adds 9 deaths

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Christmas Eve brought another nine deaths to COVID-19 in Stanislaus County and a seventh straight day of full intensive-care units.

The death toll stands at 565 as a December surge goes on in Stanislaus and elsewhere, the county Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests total 31,914 with the 346 added Thursday. Stanislaus has 289,287 negative tests and 27,257 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 334 on Wednesday. It was the third straight decline but still nearly 10 times the count in early fall.

Most of California is under a stay-home order because of tight ICU capacity. It was triggered when available beds for adults fell below 15% of the total in a region.

The index remained at zero Thursday in the San Joaquin Valley Region, which takes in Stanislaus and 11 other counties. It has not moved in a week.

The 14-day positivity rate was 15.91%, up from 15.17% the previous day. The seven-day rate was 16.37%, up from 15.38%.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Thursday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 11,526 positive cases

Turlock has 4,401

Ceres has 3,409

Patterson has 1,570

Riverbank has 1,448

Oakdale has 963

Newman has 707

Waterford has 363

Hughson has 300

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,653

District 5 has 1,594

District 2 has 1,361

District 1 has 728

District 4 has 217

San Joaquin County has 618 COVID-19-related deaths among 41,104 cases.





Merced County has 232 deaths among 17,785 cases (not updated Thursday).





Tuolumne County has 2,704 cases and 21 deaths.





Mariposa County has 212 cases and four deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 2,044,130 confirmed cases in California and 23,955 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 118,655,650 U.S. cases and 329,106 deaths.

