Coronavirus update, Dec. 5: Stanislaus adds 398 cases, most since August; 3 deaths

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County reported 398 new cases of the virus Friday, the most since the 426 on Aug. 15. Three more residents have died, for a total of 436.

Hospital patient numbers declined overall for the first time in a week, but intensive-care capacity remains a concern.

The county Health Services Agency said 23,274 people have tested positive, 234,034 tested negative and 20,662 are presumed recovered.

The state reported a 12.88% positivity rate in Stanislaus on Thursday, based on 1,599 tests. That figure is released a day later than the county agency’s data. The rolling seven-day average was 13.36%. The 14-day average was 12.72%.

The state requires a positivity rate of under 8 percent to advance to the next less restrictive tier in its system. That means an average of 40 or fewer new cases a day in Stanislaus.

The state announced a regional stay-home order Thursday that will close certain businesses and ban social gatherings in regions where hospitals are struggling. The order will be implemented where intensive-care unit capacity falls below 15%.

In the San Joaquin Valley, which includes Stanislaus County, the ICU capacity in hospitals was 19.7% as of Thursday. The Sacramento area was at 22%, Northern California was at 18.6%, the Bay Area was at 25.4% and Southern California was at 20.6%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

State officials said Thursday that the Valley was on track to drop below 15% early this month.

According to Stanislaus County, the number of patients in its five hospitals dropped to 205 on Friday from 221 the day before. There are five available adult ICU beds, unchanged from Thursday, and three available neonatal ICU beds.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Friday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 8,337 positive cases

Turlock has 3,163

Ceres has 2,573

Patterson has 1,165

Riverbank has 1,047

Oakdale has 598

Newman has 454

Waterford has 291

Hughson has 220

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,296

District 3 has 1,205

District 2 has 995

District 1 has 513

District 4 has 149

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 522 COVID-19-related deaths among 27,469 cases.





Merced County has 191 deaths among 12,891 cases.





Tuolumne County has 1,190 cases and 12 deaths.





Mariposa County has 149 cases and three deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 1,314,478 confirmed cases in California and 19,798 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 14,373,718 U.S. cases and 279,008 deaths.

When will state’s new coronavirus order take affect?

Stanislaus County officials, anticipating a new stay-home order from Sacramento to reduce the coronavirus surge, are waiting for the next shoe to drop.

Stanislaus is part of new stay-home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a regional stay-home order in the coming days in the latest attempt to slow a coronavirus surge in California that’s resulting in close to 20,000 new cases every day.

What order means for business, other activities

As the San Joaquin Valley steams toward another shutdown due to the COVID-19 surge in Stanislaus County and the region, business and community members are bracing themselves for what comes next.

