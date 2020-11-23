Coronavirus update Nov. 23: Stanislaus County sees another big jump in positive cases

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County reported 226 new positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday, the largest single-day number in months.

The state reported 222 positive tests in the county Saturday, up sharply from 127 the previous day. The numbers should average 40 or less to make progress on reopening the local economy.

On Saturday, the county’s positivity rate was 12.24 percent. The seven-day rolling positivity rate was 11.15 percent, up from 10.87 percent the day before. The 14-day rolling rate was 10.44, up from 10.13 the previous day. The state requires a positivity rate of under 8 percent to advance to the next less restrictive tier in its system.

A total of 147 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in Stanislaus County, up from 133 the day before. Thirteen intensive care beds were available at the county’s hospitals, up from seven the day before.

The county did not update its demographic breakdowns of the positive tests. The figures as of Wednesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 7,322 positive cases

Turlock has 2,795

Ceres has 2,395

Patterson has 1,033

Riverbank has 969

Oakdale has 500

Newman has 397

Waterford has 295

Hughson has 206

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,244

District 3 has 1,106

District 2 has 931

District 1 has 439

District 4 has 154

In other nearby counties as of Friday:

San Joaquin County has 504 COVID-19-related deaths among 24,649 cases.





Merced County has 176 deaths among 10,986 cases.





Tuolumne County has 708 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 94 cases and two deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 1,115,252 confirmed cases in California and 18,727 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 12,249,674 U.S. cases and 256,800 deaths.

How has on-campus learning gone in Oakdale?

It was about a month ago that Oakdale Joint Unified School District returned its 2,550 transitional-kindergarten through sixth-grade students to its four elementary schools.

The past five weeks have reinforced what most educators and families already agree upon: Distance learning doesn’t come close to in-person instruction, and there’s no 100% safe way to have children and adults on campuses.

How to stay safe on Thanksgiving

With small gatherings of friends and families fueling the autumn surge, public health officials have strongly encouraged everyone to rethink, and ideally avoid, large gatherings for Thanksgiving. Local leaders are planning big changes to how they are celebrating this year.

Black Friday will look different this year

Black Friday, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season, will look a lot different in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Most major retailers will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day, bucking years of trends that saw scores of people rush to finish or delay their family dinners in order to shop sales on the holiday day itself.

Outdoor dining prohibited in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County announced new coronavirus-related restrictions Sunday that will prohibit in-person dining for at least three weeks as cases rise at the start of the holiday season and officials statewide begged Californians to avoid traveling or gathering in groups for Thanksgiving.