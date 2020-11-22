Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update Nov. 22: Stanislaus soars past 20,000 positive tests

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County on Saturday surpassed 20,000 positive case results, reporting 180 new cases for a cumulative total of 20,144 since the pandemic began. The death toll remained at 416. A total of 18,471 people are presumed to have recovered.

The state, whose numbers are roughly a day behind the county’s, reported 153 positive tests in Stanislaus, up from 127 the previous day. The numbers should average 40 or less to make progress on reopening the local economy.

The county’s five hospitals had 133 patients with COVID-19 on Friday, up from 124 on Thursday. The figure had spiked to about 220 in summer but hovered around 40 in early fall. Seven intensive care beds for adults were available Saturday, down from eight.

Coronavirus: Latest news

The county did not update its demographic breakdowns of the positive tests. The figures as of Wednesday:

Geographically:

In other nearby counties as of Friday:

As of Sunday morning, there were 1,106,578 confirmed cases in California and 18,710 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 12,094,789 U.S. cases and 259,9095 deaths.

How to stay safe on Thanksgiving

With small gatherings of friends and families fueling the autumn surge, public health officials have strongly encouraged everyone to rethink, and ideally avoid, large gatherings for Thanksgiving. Local leaders are planning big changes to how they are celebrating this year.

Black Friday will look different this year

Black Friday, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season, will look a lot different in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Most major retailers will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day, bucking years of trends that saw scores of people rush to finish or delay their family dinners in order to shop sales on the holiday day itself.

Dining goes outside once again

Stanislaus County restaurants are going through a horrifying “Groundhog Day” of a year. Opened inside at the start of the year, closed inside in March, opened inside in May, closed inside in July, opened inside in October and now closed inside once more in November.

How Stanislaus will enforce new rules

Stanislaus County’s approach to enforcing the state’s coronavirus orders won’t change as local communities learn to live under tighter restrictions imposed by the state, the county’s chief executive said.

Flora defends Hawaii trip

Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, had no apology for attending a four-day conference in Hawaii as COVID-19 cases are spiking in California and the rest of the nation.

Around the state, nation and world

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesman for Trump Jr. said Friday that he tested positive at the beginning of the week and began quarantining.

Turns out if you have a full set of teeth and a congested nose, you may be on track to being a coronavirus superspreader, one study suggests. Researchers from the University of Central Florida used 3D modeling and computer simulations to experiment how far sneeze droplets travel in people with different physiological features, such as nasal flow and teeth structure.

A person is the most contagious during the first five days of their coronavirus infection, a new study says, highlighting the importance of immediate self-isolation after potential exposure.This is because the amount of virus, or viral load, peaks right when symptoms begin.

Russia’s health care system, vast yet underfunded, has been under significant strains in recent weeks, as the pandemic surges again and daily infections and virus death regularly break records.

