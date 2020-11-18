Coronavirus update, Nov. 18: Stanislaus adds 100-plus cases again. Hospital use flat

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County spent its second day under tighter pandemic rules with further evidence that COVID-19 is surging.

The state reported 105 positive tests Monday in Stanislaus, down from 160 the previous day. The latest figure far exceeds the daily average of 40 that could have brought looser rules.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered Stanislaus and 40 other counties back to the purple tier, the strictest of the four for business and public gatherings.

The positive rate was 8.24% for Monday, based on 1,274 tests. The rolling seven-day average was 10.93%, up from 10.79% a day before. The 14-day average was 8.76%, up from 8.43%.

The county’s five hospitals had 103 patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, unchanged from Monday. The figure was 89 on Sunday and around 40 for much of fall. The number of available intensive care beds for adults was at 13 on Tuesday, the same as Monday.

The county Health Services Agency announced another death to the virus Tuesday, for a total of 413. It reported that 19,510 residents have tested positive, 113,176 have tested negative, and 18,067 are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases through Tuesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 7,264 positive cases

Turlock has 2,767

Ceres has 2,382

Patterson has 1,024

Riverbank has 963

Oakdale has 492

Newman has 392

Waterford has 293

Hughson has 204

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,236

District 3 has 1,097

District 2 has 923

District 1 has 435

District 4 has 153

ZIP Codes (highest per 10,000 residents):

95351 (west/south Modesto)

95307 (Ceres)

95328 (Keyes).

95358 (west Stanislaus County)

95363 (Patterson)

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 504 COVID-19-related deaths among 24,171 cases.





Merced County has 174 deaths among 10,662 cases.





Tuolumne County has 615 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 92 cases and two deaths.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 1,054,766 confirmed cases in California and 18,362 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 11,361,395 U.S. cases and 248,707 deaths.

