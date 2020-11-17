Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Nov. 17: Stanislaus infection rate, hospitalizations continue rise

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County’s return to tighter restrictions Monday came amid continued poor numbers for case count and hospital use.

The state reported 160 new cases in the county, the most since the 166 on Aug. 31. The positive rate was 13.23%, based on 1,209 tests. The rolling seven-day average was 10.79%, up from 9.58% a day before. The 14-day average was 8.43%, up from 7.74%.

The county’s five hospitals had 103 patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 89 the day before and up from 61 on Wednesday – an increase of nearly 70%.

Coronavirus: Latest news

The figure had hovered around 40 for much of fall and topped 200 during the summer surge. The number of available intensive care beds for adults was at 13 on Monday, down from 14 on Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Stanislaus and 40 other counties back to the purple tier, the strictest of the four for business and public gatherings.

The county Health Services Agency announced another death to the virus Monday, for a total of 412. It reported that 19,397 residents have tested positive, 112,502 have tested negative, and 17,981 are presumed recovered.

caltier1116.png
The new coronavirus tier map released by the state of California on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Of the positive cases through Monday:

Geographically:

ZIP Codes (highest per 10,000 residents):

In other nearby counties:

As of Tuesday morning, there were 1,044,191 confirmed cases in California and 18,306 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 11,207,051 U.S. cases and 247,229 deaths.

Stanislaus falls back to purple tier

Stanislaus County reverted to the most restrictive coronavirus status Monday as the state placed tighter restrictions on numerous counties to contain a resurgence of COVID-19 illness.

Ceres firefighters test positive

Six Ceres firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday and are isolating at their homes, Ceres Fire Battalion Chief Bret Presson said.

The reasons behind Stanislaus County’s uptick

Coronavirus infections are increasing in Stanislaus County as local health officials await a state decision on a claim to keep sectors of the economy open.

How Modesto office space adapts to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the nature of office work in Modesto and other cities in the Central Valley of California. How can businesses adapt?

Youngest Modesto students start to return

Back in August, Modesto City Schools students had their first day of instruction this academic year. Thursday, many of the youngest of them had their first day at school.

Experts discuss what’s safe for schoolkids

Local health care professionals, who are on the front lines during the pandemic, offered their opinions about choosing a child’s learning path during this uncertain time.

From around the state, nation and world

Californians have to wear masks when outside of their homes, according to new guidance issued by the state on Monday.

President-elect Joe Biden warned Monday that “more people may die” without a smooth transfer of power and coordination with President Donald Trump’s administration on a coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

Canada has a grim lesson to teach Americans about the dangers of small, household gatherings during a national holiday and coronavirus spread.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
