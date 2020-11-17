Coronavirus update, Nov. 17: Stanislaus infection rate, hospitalizations continue rise

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County’s return to tighter restrictions Monday came amid continued poor numbers for case count and hospital use.

The state reported 160 new cases in the county, the most since the 166 on Aug. 31. The positive rate was 13.23%, based on 1,209 tests. The rolling seven-day average was 10.79%, up from 9.58% a day before. The 14-day average was 8.43%, up from 7.74%.

The county’s five hospitals had 103 patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 89 the day before and up from 61 on Wednesday – an increase of nearly 70%.

The figure had hovered around 40 for much of fall and topped 200 during the summer surge. The number of available intensive care beds for adults was at 13 on Monday, down from 14 on Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Stanislaus and 40 other counties back to the purple tier, the strictest of the four for business and public gatherings.

The county Health Services Agency announced another death to the virus Monday, for a total of 412. It reported that 19,397 residents have tested positive, 112,502 have tested negative, and 17,981 are presumed recovered.

The new coronavirus tier map released by the state of California on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Of the positive cases through Monday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 7,194 positive cases

Turlock has 2,741

Ceres has 2,355

Patterson has 1,014

Riverbank has 954

Oakdale has 483

Newman has 390

Waterford has 291

Hughson has 203

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,229

District 3 has 1,083

District 2 has 913

District 1 has 429

District 4 has 150

ZIP Codes (highest per 10,000 residents):

95351 (west/south Modesto)

95307 (Ceres)

95328 (Keyes).

95358 (west Stanislaus County)

95363 (Patterson)

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 501 COVID-19-related deaths among 23,734 cases.





Merced County has 172 deaths among 10,552 cases.





Tuolumne County has 569 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 91 cases and two deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 1,044,191 confirmed cases in California and 18,306 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 11,207,051 U.S. cases and 247,229 deaths.

