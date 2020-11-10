Coronavirus update, Nov. 10: More grim infection totals for Stanislaus County

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County’s daily coronavirus case totals continue to be worrisome as it tries to further reopen its economy.

The county Monday night reported 87 new cases, the most since mid-September.

According to the state, which offers fuller data on the number of total tests, reported that the single-day infection rate was 5.9%, based on 1,286 results. The seven-day rolling rate was 6.05%, up from 5.79% the day before. The 14-day rate was 5.44%, up from 5.37% on Saturday, according to the state website.

The county will get its latest tier designation on Tuesday. Officials are concerned about a possible drop from the red tier into the purple tier, the most business-restricted stage of the state’s grading system for reopening.

A move into purple would mean, for instance, that restaurants, which have allowed to operate partially indoors while the county is in the red tier, could only offer services outdoors as temperatures begin to fall.

The county Health Services Agency reports that 18,549 residents have tested positive, 108,405 tested negative and 17,596 are presumed recovered.

Deaths in the county climbed by one to 408.

Hospitalizations of confirmed COVID patients in the five county hospitals grew by three to 66, after last month seeing numbers in the 40s. The number of available adult intensive care unit beds dropped by 14 to nine on Monday.

covid map 1027

Another number ticking up was the percentage of children 14 years and younger among those in the county testing positive. After months at 7%, it grew to 8%, meaning roughly 1,500 in the county have tested positive.

The number of children hospitalized is still minuscule when compared to the other age groups.

Of the positive cases through Monday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically through Saturday:

Modesto has 6,842 positive cases

Turlock has 2,551

Ceres has 2,287

Patterson has 974

Riverbank has 918

Oakdale has 440

Newman has 378

Waterford has 278

Hughson has 191

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,185

District 3 has 1,059

District 2 has 856

District 1 has 409

District 4 has 147

In other nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 497 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,740 cases.





Merced County has 164 deaths among 10,140 cases.





Tuolumne County has 360 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 88 cases and two deaths.

As of Monday evening, there were 981,297 confirmed cases in California and 18,021 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 10,110,952 U.S. cases and 238,251 deaths.

