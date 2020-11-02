Coronavirus update, Nov. 2: Hospitalizations continue to grow in Stanislaus County

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the 14-day rolling infection rate continued to grow in Stanislaus County, according to data released Sunday night.

The number of patients in the five Stanislaus County hospitals reached 60, a total not seen since late September and up 21 from two weeks ago. The 14-day infection rate grew to 8.66%, up slightly from 8.59% on Saturday yet more than twice the state average. It is also above the 7.62% rate from the 14 days prior.

The 51 reported cases Sunday was the 11th time in the last 12 days there were more than 46 cases though there were an average of about 75 more tests per day during that period than in the previous 12 days. County officials say an average of 40 is the limit for keeping the economic reopening on track.

The county has advanced out of the state’s purple tier and into the less-restrictive red tier, but has to maintain low rates and per capita numbers in order to stay there or advance to orange.

The state will release new tier ratings on Tuesday.

Sunday’s infection rate of 9.44%, based on 540 test results, was down from 10.92% on Saturday. The seven-day rate of 9.31% was down slightly from 9.33% the day before.

There were no reported deaths for a second straight day. The number of available adult intensive care unit beds remained at eight.

Stanislaus County now has 17,979 residents who have tested positive, 104,265 who have tested negative and 17,183 who are presumed recovered.

Details on the positive cases with some numbers not having been updated for a few weeks:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger, up 1% from Friday.

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,461 positive cases

Turlock has 2,322

Ceres has 2,160

Riverbank has 863

Patterson has 857

Oakdale has 398

Newman has 348

Waterford has 265

Hughson has 169

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,101

District 3 has 977

District 2 has 760

District 1 has 374

District 4 has 124

In other nearby counties as of Sunday:

San Joaquin County has 494 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,106 cases.





Merced County has 156 deaths among 9,674 cases.





Tuolumne County has 291 cases and six deaths.





Mariposa County has 81 cases and two deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 936,144 confirmed cases in California and 17,672 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,208,876 U.S. cases and 231,003 deaths.

