Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Nov. 1: Stanislaus County’s recent trend tempers October success

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

The Stanislaus County coronavirus infection rate continued its negative trend, according to new data released Saturday by the Health Services Agency.

The positivity rate of 10.92 raised the 14-day rolling rate to 9.33%, more than 1 percentage point ahead of the previous 14 days of 8.24%.

This came on the same day available adult intensive care unit beds fell to eight and the third straight day the county’s five hospitals reported 50+ residents with confirmed cases.

Coronavirus: Latest news

While recent trends put the county at risk of slipping back to the most business-restrictive purple tier of the state’s reopening plan, October’s statistics showed an improvement over previous months.

The county reported 39 deaths in October, down from 102 in September and 148 in August, according to the county dashboard.

The month’s infection rate, according to reported data from the county, was 8.36%, down from 11.08% in September and well off the rates in July and August, which were above 19%.

October’s 16,945 reported test results were more than September (16,268), but well off July and August, when more than 28,000 in each month were released.

The 56 reported cases Saturday was the 10th time in the last 11 days there were more than 46 cases. While there were an average of about 90 more tests per day during that period than in the previous 11 days, county officials say an average of 40 is the limit for keeping the economic reopening on track.

The county has advanced out of the purple tier and into the less-restrictive red tier, but has to maintain low rates and per capita numbers in order to stay there or advance to orange.

The state will release new tier ratings on Tuesday.

Stanislaus County now has 17,928 residents who have tested positive, 103,776 who have tested negative and 17,147 who are presumed recovered.

Saturday’s positive rate of 10.92% was up from 9.88% on Friday. The rolling seven-day average was 9.33%, up from 7.57% the day before. The rate since data collection began in March was 14.7%.

Details on the positive cases with some numbers not having been updated for a few weeks:

Geographically:

In other nearby counties as of Saturday:

As of Sunday morning, there were 932,461 confirmed cases in California and 17,667 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,127,229 U.S. cases and 230,566 deaths.

