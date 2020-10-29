Coronavirus update, Oct. 29: Stanislaus posts worst daily positive rate in 5 weeks

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County had its highest daily positive rate in five weeks Wednesday, an unwelcome number at a time when business owners hope for looser rules.

The county also reported another death, bringing the total to 399 residents since the pandemic began.

Wednesday’s positive rate of 14.47% was the highest since the Sept. 22 figure of 15.02%. And it more than tripled the 4.34% on Tuesday, which had offered faint hope that the trend was in the right direction.

The 46 new cases Wednesday brought the county’s total to 17,760, according to its Health Services Agency. It reported that 102,194 residents have tested negative and 17,033 are presumed recovered.

The rolling seven-day average for positive rates was 7.46% on Wednesday, down from 7.56% the previous day. The 14-day average was 7.07%, down from 7.42%. The rate since data collection began in March was 14.8%.

The number of patients with confirmed cases in the five Stanislaus County hospitals dipped to 43 from 49 on Tuesday. The number of available adult intensive care beds was at 15, up from 10.

Tuesday’s weekly update on how Stanislaus is meeting state measures for reopening brought mixed news. The county barely met the criteria for staying in the red tier, rather than slipping back into purple, the most restrictive. The county must stay in the red tier for at least two more weeks.

Details on the positive cases with some numbers not having been updated for a few weeks:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger, up 1% from Friday.

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,461 positive cases

Turlock has 2,322

Ceres has 2,160

Riverbank has 863

Patterson has 857

Oakdale has 398

Newman has 348

Waterford has 265

Hughson has 169

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,101

District 3 has 977

District 2 has 760

District 1 has 374

District 4 has 124

In other nearby counties as of Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 492 COVID-19-related deaths among 21,988 cases.





Merced County has 155 deaths among 9,588 cases.





Tuolumne County has 285 cases and five deaths.





Mariposa County has 80 cases and two deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 920,141 confirmed cases in California and 17,544 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 8,859,642 U.S. cases and 227,703 deaths.

