Coronavirus update, Oct. 19: Stanislaus County reports no deaths; hospitalizations steady

For only the second time in exactly three months, Stanislaus County went at least two consecutive days without reporting a death tied to COVID-19, according to figures released Sunday afternoon by the Health Services Agency.

The death count stood at 391, while the county’s single-day positivity rate was reported at 7.81% based on 48 positive tests Sunday out of the 566 reported.

There have been 17,292 reported positive cases since the county’s first in March, while 96,989 residents have tested negative and 16,616 are presumed recovered.

The rolling seven-day average was 7.45%, up from 7.26% the day before. The 14-day average remained at 7.6% for a second straight day, which is above the previous 14-day rate of 6.5%. The rate since data collection began in March was 15.1%, down from 15.2% on Saturday and the lowest number in weeks.

The county’s five hospitals had 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, down from 41 the day before. The number of available intensive-care beds for adults was at 15, down from 20 on Saturday.

The county moved Tuesday from the purple to the red tier in the state ranking system, indicating that COVID-19 is no longer “widespread” but is still “substantial.” This allows, for example, indoor dining and worship with several safeguards.

The county has not updated its demographic data since Oct. 8. Details on the positive cases as of that date:

Geographically:

In other nearby counties as of Friday:

As of Monday morning, there were 876,033 confirmed cases in California and 16,979 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 8,155,592 U.S. cases and 219,676 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

Modesto Christian pauses K-6 return

Modesto Christian School has returned to distance learning for all students for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests for some of the employees.

Medicare enrollment goes virtual

Coronavirus precautions have eliminated popular forums normally held in October to help seniors in Stanislaus County make changes to Medicare coverage for the coming year.

Latest on disputed ballot boxes

California officials have issued subpoenas for more information on the state Republican Party’s use of unofficial ballot drop boxes.

COVID-19: Stanislaus County churches can open indoor services

Places of worship can reopen now with limited capacity across Stanislaus County since its move to red tier status in California’s coronavirus reopening plan.

Manteca attraction will wait

Great Wolf Lodge has pushed back its timetable for opening in Manteca once again as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on all of this year’s best laid plans.

Modesto expands pandemic career training

Modesto residents can look to two local schools for training in coding and mechanics, as regional institutions seek to teach more workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State loosens rules for Stanislaus

Stanislaus County was approved Tuesday for the less restrictive red tier in the state’s coronavirus reopening strategy, meaning a number of business sectors can reopen or expand capacity for serving customers.

Crowd packs hearing for Velvet Grill & Creamery

Modesto could not hold the Velvet Grill & Creamery’s Tuesday appeal of the city fining it for not following the new coronavirus restrictions after the restaurant’s supporters packed the hearing, exceeding its physically distanced seating capacity.

From around the state, nation and world

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the planet has surpassed 40 million, but experts say that is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the true impact of the pandemic that has upended life and work around the world.

Freshman enrollment is down at colleges nationwide, falling a staggering 16% compared to last year, according to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

A wedding that could draw more than 10,000 attendees will not move forward after officials issued a ban to a New York synagogue.

