Coronavirus update, Oct. 11: Stanislaus County surpasses 17,000 positive test results

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

More than 17,000 Stanislaus County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to new data released Saturday.

The county Health Services Agency reported 52 new cases of coronavirus, bringing to 17,002 the number of countywide positive cases since March.

It took 26 days to add 1,000 new cases to get to 17,000, more than doubling the time it took to add the previous 1,000 cases. However, the county’s release of testing results has slowed in that period.

The 198 reported cases over the past three days is the highest total for three consecutive days since mid-September.

Spikes in numbers could have impact on the county’s ability to move into or, once there, maintain a place in the red tier in the state’s four-stage reopening plan.

The state Tuesday will release its new findings, which could allow Stanislaus County businesses, including restaurants, to loosen its restrictions if red tier standards are met for a second straight week.

Here is the California coronavirus reopening tier map through Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Stanislaus County is in the purple tier, surrounded by counties in the higher red, orange and yellow tiers.

Saturday’s infection rate was 9.72% on Saturday based on 535 tests, down from 10% the previous day. The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 7.86%, just above the 7.45% rate from the previous 14 days.

The one announced death was the 26th straight day the county has announced at least one fatality. The county has reported 384 death since its first in April.

There have been 93,290 negative tests and 16,365 who are presumed recovered.

According to the county, presumed recovered cases are those who have been hospitalized and discharged; or cases that develop symptoms and 14 days have passed following symptom onset; or cases that never developed symptoms and 14 days have passed following specimen collection of their COVID-10 positive test. All other cases that are not presumed recovered are presumed active.

The county’s five hospitals had 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, down from 42 on Friday. The number of available intensive-care beds for adults was not immediately available.

Of those who tested positive:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,461 positive cases

Turlock has 2,322

Ceres has 2,160

Riverbank has 863

Patterson has 857

Oakdale has 398

Newman has 348

Waterford has 265

Hughson has 169

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,101

District 3 has 977

District 2 has 760

District 1 has 374

District 4 has 124

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 473 COVID-19-related deaths among 20,828 cases.





Merced County has 150 deaths among 9,149 cases.





Tuolumne County has 237 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 77 cases and two deaths.

None of those counties updated their sites on Saturday. The Stanislaus County demographic and geographic data also was not updated.

As of Sunday morning, there were 852,732 confirmed cases in California and 16,572 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 7,719,600 U.S. cases and 214,379 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

