List: Here’s where individual Stanislaus County school districts stand on reopening

More school districts in Stanislaus County are submitting waivers to reopen TK-6 in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, among the latest being Turlock and Salida, whose boards approved plans Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, state and county health officials have approved since last week waiver applications from five local districts: Paradise, Patterson, Riverbank, Shiloh and Valley Home.

Stanislaus County finally has met the criteria for leaving the most restrictive tier of California’s coronavirus reopening program. But it will have to maintain the numbers for another week to move from the purple to red tier, which would ease some of the limits on business, schools and other activities. Purple is the most restrictive of the four tiers.

Here’s where public school districts in Stanislaus are with regard to reopening elementary schools:

Ceres Unified School District — A committee is working on what it will take to gradually reopen its elementary schools, Superintendent Scott Siegel told The Bee last month, but no waiver application has been submitted yet.

Chatom USD — Its plan was submitted Sept. 11 and approved by the state on Sept. 24. Students returned Monday, Oct. 5.

Denair USD — The district is “cautiously moving forward with the waiver process,” families were told in a letter from Superintendent Terry Metzger last month. The application form has not been submitted.

Empire USD — Its waiver application was submitted Oct. 2 and is pending approval. The plan proposes opening no sooner than Nov. 2.

Gratton School District — Its plan was submitted Sept. 15 and approved Sept. 24. Students returned Oct. 1.

Hart-Ransom USD — No waiver application has been submitted. The district website says its Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to discuss and take action on a reopening model, including “whether all students will return together full time or whether a hybrid model will be implemented with smaller groupings of students on campus at a time.”

Hickman SD — The waiver application was submitted Sept. 15 and approved Sept. 24. The stated plan for Hickman Elementary School is to return grades TK-1 on Oct. 12, grades 2-3 on Oct. 26 and grades 4-5 on Nov. 9.

Hughson USD — The plan was submitted Sept. 23 and as of Wednesday morning was awaiting approval. It includes no proposed date to reopen

Keyes USD — As of Wednesday morning, no waiver application had been submitted. An undated message from the superintendent on the district website says, “We are daily working on possible plans to reopen schools when we are given the authority to do so.”

Knights Ferry Elementary School District — Its plan was submitted Sept. 3 and approved Sept. 16. It was the first public school waiver in Stanislaus County to be OK’d. Students began returning Sept. 29.

Modesto City Schools — The draft reopening plan has been released, is undergoing community review and will go before the Board Of Education on Oct. 19, possibly gaining approval Oct. 19 to be submitted to county and state health officials.

Newman-Crows Landing USD — As of Wednesday morning, no waiver application had been submitted. Its board has a workshop scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, to discuss its reopening plan.

Oakdale Joint Unified School District — On Aug. 28, Oakdale was the first public school district in the county to submit its waiver application. It was approved Sept. 24. A post on its Facebook page Wednesday morning says it intends to start bringing back students the week of Oct. 19.

Paradise ESD — Its plan was submitted Sept. 8 and OK’d Sept. 28. Students will begin returning Oct. 12.

Patterson JUSD — The district submitted its waiver application Sept. 22. It won approval Oct. 5. The plan proposes reopening no earlier than Oct. 19. A post on its Facebook page Tuesday says, “we are asking all parents and guardians of students in grades TK-12 to complete the survey that has been sent through ParentSquare. The results will be shared with our board. Survey will be open until October 13.”

Riverbank USD — Submitted Sept. 23, the plan was OK’d Oct. 2. Superintendent Christine Facella told The Bee in an email Tuesday, “We have not yet established our opening date but have informed our school community that we are looking at October 26 or the first week of November.”

Roberts Ferry SD — The plan was submitted Sept. 11 and approved Sept. 24. Students began returning Sept. 28.

Salida USD — At a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, the district’s Board of Education approved a K-5 reopening plan. The plan was submitted Wednesday morning and proposes opening Oct. 26. “We proposed our slow phase-in model to begin Oct. 26, bringing back 1st and 2nd grade for full day, adding 3rd grade two weeks later and then 4th grade,” Superintendent Twila Tosh said in an email Wednesday. “We will closely monitor the trend in COVID rates to determine whether or not we can bring in additional grade levels before the winter break or if we need to wait until after winter break to bring in our K/5 students. We are currently working on a model to bring back our middle school students after the winter break.”

Shiloh SD — The plan was submitted Sept. 15 and approved Sept. 28. Students are set to return Oct. 12.

Stanislaus Union School District — The plan was submitted Sept. 17 and as of Wednesday morning was pending approval. The plan calls for reopening no sooner than Oct. 9.

Sylvan USD — The plan was submitted Sept. 30 and was awaiting approval as of Wednesday morning. It proposes reopening no earlier than Oct. 26.

Turlock USD — In a post on its Facebook page Tuesday night, the district said its Board of Education has approved the waiver application, which would be submitted Wednesday. It says children in transitional kindergarten and kindergarten will return to schools Oct. 26, followed by grades one through three on Nov. 8 and grades four through six on Nov. 30.

Valley Home Joint School District — The plan was submitted Sept. 9 and approved Oct. 5. Children already have been working in small learning cohorts on school campuses, but a full return of TK-6 students will be Oct. 12.

Waterford USD — Its waiver application was submitted Sept. 29 and as of Wednesday was awaiting approval. It calls for returning TK through first grade no sooner than Oct. 19 and grades two and three no sooner than Nov. 2. The date to bring back fourth through sixth grades is yet to be determined, the plan says.

Links to all the waiver applications submitted by public school districts in Stanislaus County are at stancoe.org/division/administrative-services/school-waivers-public-schools.