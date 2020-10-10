Coronavirus update, Oct. 10: Stanislaus announces 64 more cases and 2 more deaths

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County reported two more deaths Friday, for a total of 383 people since the pandemic arrived.

The 64 new cases brought the total to 16,950, the county Health Services Agency said. It also lists 92,757 residents who have tested negative and 16,324 who are presumed recovered.

Friday’s positive rate was exactly 10% of the 640 tests. That compares with 12.46% on Thursday, 6.83% on Wednesday and a mere 1.74% on Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average was 8.29% on Friday, up from 8.12% on Thursday. The 14-day average of 7.2% was up from 6.5%. The positive rate since data collection began in March was 15.5%.

The county’s five hospitals had 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, down from 43 on Thursday. There were 10 available intensive-care beds for adults, down from 12 the day before.

The additional confirmed cases brings to 146 the total number of released positive results in two days. Spikes in numbers could have impact on the county’s ability to move into or, once there, maintain a place in the red tier in the state’s four-stage reopening plan. The state Tuesday will release its new findings, which could allow Stanislaus County businesses, including restaurants, to loosen its restrictions if red tier standards are met for a second straight week.

Here is the California coronavirus reopening tier map through Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Stanislaus County is in the purple tier, surrounded by counties in the higher red, orange and yellow tiers.

Of those who tested positive:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,461 positive cases

Turlock has 2,322

Ceres has 2,160

Riverbank has 863

Patterson has 857

Oakdale has 398

Newman has 348

Waterford has 265

Hughson has 169

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,101

District 3 has 977

District 2 has 760

District 1 has 374

District 4 has 124

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 473 COVID-19-related deaths among 20,828 cases.





Merced County has 150 deaths among 9,149 cases.





Tuolumne County has 237 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 77 cases and two deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 849,729 confirmed cases in California and 16,506 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 7,665,256 U.S. cases and 213,795 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

A California evangelical college has told its entire student body of more than 1,600 people to quarantine after 137 coronavirus cases were reported at the school.

If the turkey you serve at Thanksgiving is smaller than usual this year, blame the pandemic. Some grocery stores are ordering smaller birds as they anticipate more intimate family meals, multiple news outlets reported this week.

As the pandemic rages on, research on different types of coronavirus tests continues in an effort to increase testing capacity and minimize contact with others.