Coronavirus update, Oct. 9: New Stanislaus cases at four-week high. Latest on TK-6

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County had 82 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, the most in four weeks, and its death toll rose by two to 381.

The data from the county Health Services Agency came just two days after Tuesday’s report of just eight new cases, the fewest since June 1. Thursday’s figure was the most since the 88 on Sept. 12.

Stanislaus now has 16,886 positive tests, 92,181 negative tests and 16,269 people who are presumed recovered.

Thursday’s positive rate of 12.46% nearly doubled the 6.83% the previous day. It was just 1.73% on Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average was 8.12% on Thursday, up from 7.66% on Wednesday. The 14-day average of 6.5% was up from 5.63%. The positive rate since data collection began in March was 15.5%.

The county’s five hospitals had 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from 38 on Wednesday. There were 12 available intensive-care beds for adults, up from 10 the day before.

Here is the California coronavirus reopening tier map through Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Stanislaus County is in the purple tier, surrounded by counties in the higher red, orange and yellow tiers.

Of those who tested positive:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,433 positive cases

Turlock has 2,313

Ceres has 2,153

Riverbank has 863

Patterson has 850

Oakdale has 392

Newman has 347

Waterford has 263

Hughson has 168

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,095

District 3 has 971

District 2 has 755

District 1 has 374

District 4 has 124

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 473 COVID-19-related deaths among 20,828 cases.





Merced County has 150 deaths among 9,130 cases.





Tuolumne County has 235 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 77 cases and two deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 845,899 confirmed cases in California and 16,429 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 7,607,950 U.S. cases and 212,789 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

