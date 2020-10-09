Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Oct. 9: New Stanislaus cases at four-week high. Latest on TK-6

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County had 82 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, the most in four weeks, and its death toll rose by two to 381.

The data from the county Health Services Agency came just two days after Tuesday’s report of just eight new cases, the fewest since June 1. Thursday’s figure was the most since the 88 on Sept. 12.

Stanislaus now has 16,886 positive tests, 92,181 negative tests and 16,269 people who are presumed recovered.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thursday’s positive rate of 12.46% nearly doubled the 6.83% the previous day. It was just 1.73% on Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average was 8.12% on Thursday, up from 7.66% on Wednesday. The 14-day average of 6.5% was up from 5.63%. The positive rate since data collection began in March was 15.5%.

The county’s five hospitals had 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from 38 on Wednesday. There were 12 available intensive-care beds for adults, up from 10 the day before.

Screenshot (79).png
Here is the California coronavirus reopening tier map through Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Stanislaus County is in the purple tier, surrounded by counties in the higher red, orange and yellow tiers.

Of those who tested positive:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Geographically:

In other nearby counties:

As of Friday morning, there were 845,899 confirmed cases in California and 16,429 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 7,607,950 U.S. cases and 212,789 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

Update on elementary schools

More school districts in Stanislaus County are submitting waivers to reopen TK-6 in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, among the latest being Turlock and Salida, whose boards approved plans Tuesday.

Kids’ pumpkin stand aids first responders

“The real sheriff?” 8-year-old George Bogetti exclaimed Wednesday morning when he learned Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse would be visiting the pumpkin stand he and his family put together to help first responders.

Nurses picket San Joaquin General

Registered nurses picketed San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp on Thursday amid a five-day strike, saying county leaders are not addressing their concerns over patient care, staffing, and protections against the new coronavirus.

Stanislaus could qualify for red coronavirus status

Stanislaus County has finally met both criteria for leaving the most restrictive tier of California coronavirus reopening program.

COVID-19 financial woes hit national chains

Some well known brands in Modesto are in trouble as the coronavirus pandemic wears on.

Experts offer ideas for post-pandemic local economy

To succeed in a post-pandemic world, Stanislaus County needs to focus on the quality of life it can offer to current and prospective residents as movement out of more expensive regions accelerates, local experts said last week.

Mayor wants Modesto to stop enforcing COVID rules

Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold wants the city to stop enforcing the COVID-19 rules so more of the economy and everyday life can return to normal.

Amid pandemic, postponed Love Modesto brings out thousands

The Love Modesto community service event brings out thousands. Citywide cleaning event with 50 projects goes on despite pandemic, with a virtual rally instead.

From around the state, nation and world

More than 800,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week as talks on a second coronavirus relief package remain stalled.

New research out of Japan reveals that the novel coronavirus can survive on human skin for up to nine hours, suggesting that hand washing remains a vital tool in the fight against the pandemic.

The families who attended a White House event honoring the loss of a member of the military are all doing well and do not have COVID-19, the organization that arranged their trip said Thursday after President Donald Trump suggested he might have been infected at that event.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in California
See all stories
Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service