Coronavirus update, Oct. 8: Stanislaus caseload grows faster. Fitness chains struggle

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County added 37 cases of the virus Wednesday, a day after its best performance on this measure since early June.

The county Health Services Agency also announced two more deaths to COVID-19, bringing the total to 379.

Stanislaus now has 16,804 positive tests, 91,605 negative tests and 16,230 people who are presumed recovered.

Wednesday’s positive rate of 6.83% followed 1.73% on Tuesday, the lowest since the 1.21% on June 1.

The rolling seven-day average was 7.66% on Wednesday, up from 7.39% the day before. The 14-day average was 5.63%, up from 5.45%. The positive rate since data collection began in March was 15.5%.

The county’s five hospitals had 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up from 35 on Tuesday. There were 10 available intensive-care beds for adults, up from nine the day before.

Here is the California coronavirus reopening tier map through Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Stanislaus County is in the purple tier, surrounded by counties in the higher red, orange and yellow tiers.

Of those who tested positive:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,255 positive cases

Turlock has 2,253

Ceres has 2,098

Riverbank has 844

Patterson has 821

Oakdale has 388

Newman has 340

Waterford has 258

Hughson has 157

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,059

District 3 has 947

District 2 has 742

District 1 has 362

District 4 has 119

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 473 COVID-19-related deaths among 20,779 cases.





Merced County has 149 deaths among 9,111 cases.





Tuolumne County has 234 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 77 cases and two deaths.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 842,338 confirmed cases in California and 16,365 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 7,551,257 U.S. cases and 211,844 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

Stanislaus could qualify for red coronavirus status

Stanislaus County has finally met both criteria for leaving the most restrictive tier of California coronavirus reopening program.

COVID-19 financial woes hit national chains

Some well known brands in Modesto are in trouble as the coronavirus pandemic wears on.

Experts offer ideas for post-pandemic local economy

To succeed in a post-pandemic world, Stanislaus County needs to focus on the quality of life it can offer to current and prospective residents as movement out of more expensive regions accelerates, local experts said last week.

Latest on K-6 plan for Modesto City Schools

The Modesto City Schools proposal for reopening elementary schools will be presented Monday at a Board of Education special workshop, participants in online community forums were told this week and last.

Mayor wants Modesto to stop enforcing COVID rules

Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold wants the city to stop enforcing the COVID-19 rules so more of the economy and everyday life can return to normal.

Amid pandemic, postponed Love Modesto brings out thousands

The Love Modesto community service event brings out thousands. Citywide cleaning event with 50 projects goes on despite pandemic, with a virtual rally instead.

Corn mazes, other fall outings have safeguards

As the season has switched to fall, the search for family fun turns to corn mazes, pumpkin patches and a variety of other autumn-inspired activities. But this year’s seasonal transformation is unlike any other, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, some cities in King County, Washington decided to move people out of homeless shelters and into hotels. Researchers determined the initiative helped limit the spread of COVID-19.

In an editorial titled “Dying in a Leadership Vacuum,” a prestigious peer-reviewed medical journal condemned President Donald Trump’s administration for its response during the coronavirus pandemic.