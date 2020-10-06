Coronavirus update, Oct. 6: Stanislaus adds 2 deaths, awaits word from state on rules

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County continued its downward trend for new cases Monday while also announcing two more deaths. A total of 374 residents have died of the virus.

Just 22 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 16,759, the county Health Services Agency said. Another 90,647 residents have tested negative, and 16,759 are presumed recovered.





Monday’s positivity rate of 4.55% compares with 7.26% on Sunday and 11.85% on Saturday. The rolling seven-day average was 8.07%, down from 8.23% the day before. The 14-day average was 6.34%, down from 6.5%. The positive rate since data collection began in March was 15.6%.

Each Tuesday brings an update from the state on whether counties can ease limits on business and other activities, based on a different set of measures. Stanislaus as of Monday remained in the highest, or purple, tier in the state rating system.

The 43 confirmed cases in local hospital beds Monday were down from 50 on Sunday. There were 12 available intensive-care beds for adults, down from 13 the day before.

State COVD-19

Of those who tested positive:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,223 positive cases

Turlock has 2,243

Ceres has 2,087

Riverbank has 842

Patterson has 819

Oakdale has 388

Newman has 340

Waterford has 257

Hughson has 153

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,057

District 3 has 947

District 2 has 740

District 1 has 361

District 4 has 116

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 471 COVID-19-related deaths among 20,569 cases.





Merced County has 148 deaths among 9,081 cases.





Tuolumne County has 233 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 76 cases and two deaths.

As of Monday evening, there were 836,152 confirmed cases in California and 16,181 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 7,459,101 U.S. cases and 210,195 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

