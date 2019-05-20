Another retail chain will shut down. Here’s what it means in the Modesto area

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Dressbarn announced Monday that it will close all of its 650 stores, including locations in Modesto, Turlock, Atwater and Manteca.

No closing dates were announced by the struggling chain, founded in 1962 in Stamford, Connecticut. It sells women’s clothing and accessories and employs about 6,800 people.

“This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” said Steven Taylor, chief financial officer, in a news release.

Dressbarn has stores at McHenry and Sylvan avenues in Modesto, in the Monte Vista Crossings center in Turlock, at Applegate Ranch in Atwater, and at Stadium Center in Manteca.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The company, based in Manwah, New Jersey, said business will continue as usual for now at the stores and in online sales. This includes credit cards, returns, refunds, gift cards and loyalty rewards.

Dressbarn comes on the heels of several recent closures by retail chains. They include Sears, Kmart, Orchard Supply Hardware and Payless ShoeSource.

Some of the vacancies have been filled, or will be soon, in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.