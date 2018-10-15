Sears in Modesto, Kmart in Ceres will close as parent company files for bankruptcy

The Sears store at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto and the Kmart in Ceres will close as part of Monday’s bankruptcy filing by their parent company.
They are among 142 unprofitable stores that Sears Holdings Corp. will shutter “near the end of the year,” on top of 46 announced earlier, the company said. Hundreds of stores will remain open as the business tries to survive in a changing retail world.
The Sears in the Merced Mall also will close. Other Kmart and Sears in the Northern San Joaquin Valley and nearby mountain counties will stay open.
We will have more on this story today.
