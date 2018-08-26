Everything must go. Modesto OSH stores begin liquidation.

Orchard Supply Hardware stores have begun their liquidation sales after parent company Lowe’s announced Wednesday that it’s closing all OSH locations. A sign on the Oakdale Road store in Modesto said all inventory is on sale at 10 to 30 percent off.
OSH, has 99 locations in California, Oregon and Florida, including two in Modesto (the other is on Sisk Road, next to the former Toys R Us, which closed several months ago) and one each in Turlock Manteca and Sonora.
The venerable chain known for folksy customer service was founded in San Jose in 1930s, according to the Mercury News. Five years ago, Lowe’s bought most OSH stores out of bankruptcy following an ill-fated spinoff from the chain’s former owner, Sears Holdings Corp., the Los Angeles Times reported.
