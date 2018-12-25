Christmas shift gift to first responders? Loads of lasagna from synagogue members

For the 11th year, members of Congregation Beth Shalom in Modesto served meals to first responders on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Recipients could dine at the synagogue, but deliveries also were made to American Medical Response, the Public Safety Center, Juvenile Hall and elsewhere. Here, Modesto police Officer Randy Angle stops by the Sherwood Avenue synagogue for lasagna, salad, rolls and dessert. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com