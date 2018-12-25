Woman found dead inside Modesto home on Christmas morning

Detectives on Tuesday were investigating the suspicious death of a woman found inside a west Modesto home Christmas morning.
About 7 a.m., Modesto police officers were called out to the home along the 300 block of Yosemite Avenue, just south of Tuolumne Boulevard.
Modesto police Lt. Robert Reyna said the person found dead was an adult female, but he didn’t have any more details to release. He said the officers assessed the situation and decided they needed to call for detectives to investigate the circumstances of the woman’s death.
Patrol cars were parked in an alley near the home. Officers had closed the alley with crime scene tape as they conducted their investigation.
Lt. Rigo DeAlba, who was at the scene, said the officers initially responded to a report of a “person down” at the Yosemite Avenue home. When the officers arrived, they found the woman dead inside the home.
He said it was too early in the “suspicious death” investigation to make any conclusions. DeAlba also said detectives will have to determine whether there was any foul play involved in the woman’s death.
There were no further details available Tuesday morning, including the woman’s age or the suspected manner of her death.
