Two expected to survive shootings north of downtown Modesto

Two males were shot around noon Christmas Day when two groups of people exchanged gunfire in the area of High Street and East Morris Avenue, just north of downtown, Modesto police said.
The males — no information was immediately available on whether they are adults or juveniles — got themselves to hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, Lt. Robert Reyna said.
Officers canvassed the area for anyone else hit, but found no other victims. The incident began when when small group of people approached another “and it erupted in gunfire,” Reyna said.
The victims are members of the same group but were uncooperative with officers, he said. As of 1:30 p.m., the members of the other group remained outstanding.
Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
