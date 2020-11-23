Time to give thanks

I came across a meme on Facebook that really put this year in perspective. “This is not the year to get everything you want. This is the year to appreciate everything you have.” It could be the best quote of 2020, so I shared it. The response had many likes and comments.

My thanks goes out to all medical personnel, first responders — police, fire and EMTs, essential workers like store clerks, truck drivers, farmers and field workers, delivery service drivers, bank tellers, transit workers, postal workers, food bank volunteers, restaurant and fast food workers, mechanics of all kinds, electricians, plumbers, meat and poultry processors, and teachers, counselors, secretaries and janitors.

On a personal note, I appreciate that my immediate family of 10 can get together for birthdays and Sunday dinners. I appreciate the fact that we have such talented cooks and fans of the fermentation process. One volunteers an appetizer, another a salad, the host usually provides the main course and sides and one does the dessert. And guess who brings the wine? Everyone! I love it.

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. When I was teaching it was the first major holiday of the school year. But really, it’s all about family and great food and some sparkling wine and a parade and naps on the couch and tossing a football in the street and a turkey sandwich for seconds and some leftover Pinot Noir and a boring football game on television and a fat newspaper full of ads and a walk around the block and another nap. Oh, did I mention family? Yep, it’s all about family. And tomorrow can’t come soon enough.

People tend to overthink wine at Thanksgiving. No one wine will pair perfectly with all the different foods on the table. My suggestion is to keep it simple and drink what you like. Just remember, appreciate everything you have and that will make for a terrific Thanksgiving. Cheers!

What’s on Our Table

The Steal: If you’re looking for an inexpensive soft, easy drinking, fruit-forward red wine for your turkey, then try the 2017 Double Gold winning Darkhorse Merlot.The SRP is $9.99, sale $7.99 and in all markets.

The Deal: The 2018 Four Vines Pinot Noir, THE MAVERICK, was a Gold and Best of Class Medal Winner in the 2020 Central Coast Classic Competition. Suggested retail is $17.99 and sale price about $15.99.

The Splurge: The 2017 Laetitia Vineyard and Winery Brut Rose took the Best of Class Sparkling Wine Award. This is the third time it has won the C.C.C. Competition and it retails for $39.99. Its sale price is about $36.

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.