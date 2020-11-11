Lodi moves to save historic old vine vineyards

With a history dating back to 1850, the Lodi appellation has the highest concentration of own-rooted, old vine vineyards in the United States. The oldest vineyard, planted in 1886, is the Bechtold Vineyard owned by the Spenker Family. Thirty-five vineyards that were planted between 1886-1962 are still producing rich Lodi fruit. These old vines are literally living, breathing pieces of agriculture history.

Unfortunately, due to the increasing costs of vineyard management, low yields, urban intrusion and diminishing financial returns, hundreds of acres are being ripped out each year. Once these heritage vines are gone so, too, are the amazing wines they produce.

The Lodi Winegrowers are calling for action with a recently launched “Save the Old Vines” preservation campaign, (www.savetheold.com). The campaign is hoping to raise awareness and education surrounding these historical old vine plantings. It also aims to foster the recognition of the quality of the wine these heritage vines produce and the need for premiumization for these elegant old vine wines.

If you would like to get involved with this important campaign, go to the website above for more detailed information. There are a number of ways you can help support the cause. Also, go to www.lodiwine.com and read Randy Carparoso’s “Explaining the Lodi Grower’s Save the Old Campaign.” Included are some beautiful pictures of these amazing 50- to 100-year-old vines. Cheers! to the “Save the Old Vines” movement.

America’s top wine producer

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Did you know that California makes 81% of all U.S. wine and is the world’s fourth leading wine producer with 4,200 bonded wineries, many family owned. In 2019, California sold 242 million cases with a retail value of $43.6 billion. Three of every five bottles sold in the U.S. is a California wine. Also in 2019 there were 23.6 million tourist visits to California’s wine regions and those wine loving tourists spent $7.2 billion. Thanks to The Wine Institute for this information.

What’ on Our Table

The Steal: The 2015 Everett Ridge Summit is a North Coast Red Blend with red fruit flavors, a light body and a jammy fruit finish. It is $4.99 at the Grocery Outlet but the website lists it for $45. Really? You do the math.

The Deal: If you’re tired of goopy-sweet-buttery Chardonnays, try the 2018 Four Vine’s NAKED from the Central Coast (91 points). It has crisp apple, pear flavors with good acidity. Its SRP is $11 and is sale priced around $9.

The Splurge: The 2018 CRU Winerie’s Sarmento Vineyard Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir is well worth a search. With clove and berry notes from Monterey’s best Pinot Noir region it’s just $35. Heck, buy two. Cheers!

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.