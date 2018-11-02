Calling craft fair lovers: Modesto region Christmas pop-up shops open this weekend

Just because it’s only November, don’t think Christmas hasn’t arrived.
While fall brings the warm colors of changing leaves, the valley harvest season and the promise of a Thanksgiving bounty, it also brings weekend after weekend of holiday craft fairs, bazaars and boutiques.
Of course, there wouldn’t be so many if they weren’t so popular; people love to browse and buy handmade, artisan and other crafted items peddled by vendors all over the Modesto and Mother Lode regions. Many make a day of it, hitting a variety of shops on particular days.
So, craft fair lovers, get on the holiday train because it’s chugging in earnest this weekend.
Already on Friday, one Modesto church, Grace Lutheran, began its 15th annual addition to the craft fair season with a Holiday Marketplace. And the hits keep coming Saturday and Sunday, right through mid-December, with fairs large and small organized by communities, churches and other organizations.
A list of the region’s craft fairs through December.
Grace Lutheran’s event Friday and Saturday promises handcrafted items, jams and jellies, handmade quilts, baked goods, embroidery, crochet and more at the church, 617 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto. The event continues 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.
It’s just one of a handful of the weekend’s Christmas pop-up shops, with at least four more planned, including a large-scale event at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. Here’s a look at Saturday and Sunday’s fairs:
COUNTRY FOLK ART CRAFT FAIR – Nov. 3-4: A variety of crafters travel the country each year for this popular event. They’ll gather for a two-day indoor show at the fairgrounds, peddling farmhouse style items, repurposed treasures, upcycled goods, vintage wares, holiday decor, gourmet foods and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m Sunday. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $6. CountryFolkArt.com.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE – Nov. 3: There will be 50 vendors selling their homemade items at this church event. Raffles, product giveaways and a holiday cafe also are promised. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neighborhood Church of Modesto, 5921 Stoddard Road. 209-380-2582.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE – Nov. 3: In Hilmar, craft fair fans will find hand-crafted items including jewelry, macramé, aprons, quilts, baked goods, jams and much more. A snack bar will be available. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Clubhouse, Hilmar Country Club Estates, 19667 American Ave., Hilmar.
KRIS KRINGLE MARKET — Nov. 3: Handmade holiday items including garden stakes, tiled stepping stones and flower pots, plants, angels, Santas, table runners, pillows, aprons, jams and jellies, breads, cookies and more can be found at this market. There will be a potato bar/chili lunch available. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saron Lutheran Church, 1742 North St., Escalon. 838-6870.
