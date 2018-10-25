Waiting for holiday craft fairs? They’re about to hit Modesto, Mother Lode in droves

Sorry Thanksgiving, once the Halloween candy comes off the shelves, the world moves right on to Christmas.
And that means holiday craft fairs will start popping up across the valley and Mother Lode regions, the peddling of all things festive with numerous organizations, communities and churches setting up shop on weekends through the beginning of December.
Here’s a look at some of those planned:
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE – Nov. 3: 50 vendors, homemade items, raffles, product giveaways and a holiday cafe. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neighborhood Church of Modesto, 5921 Stoddard Road. www.youmnc.com/marketplace or 209-380-2582.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE – Nov. 3: Hand-crafted items including jewelry, macramé, aprons, quilts, baked goods, jams and much more. Snack bar available. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Clubhouse, Hilmar Country Club Estates, 19667 American Ave., Hilmar.
COUNTRY FOLK ART CRAFT FAIR – Nov. 3-4: Variety of crafters in indoor show. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m Sunday. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $6. CountryFolkArt.com
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR – Nov. 8-10: Handmade items and baked goods, jams and jellies, candy and nuts, holiday decorations, quilts, table toppers, aprons, knitted and crocheted items, more. Complimentary tea and coffee; lunch for purchase 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave., Turlock. 209-667-7712.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE – Nov. 10: Modesto Young Ladies’ Institute event with baked potato bar lunch (lunch $5). 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Community Center, Maze Blvd. 209-541-8395.
CRAFT FAIR – Nov. 10: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Orangeburg Baptist Church, 313 E. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
ST. MARY’S YOUNG LADIES INSTITUTE CRAFT FAIR – Nov. 10-11: More than 55 booths with handmade items, toys, quilts, jewelry, leather goods, home decor, commercial photos with Santa, more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Center, 55 Oak St., Oakdale. 209-985-1486.
FALL CRAFTS FAIR – Nov. 17: The La Grange Odd Fellows host to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65, IOOF. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. IOOF Lodge, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., 209-604-4444.
VALLEY’S FINEST CRAFT AND GOODS FAIR – Nov. 17: Dozens of crafters and goods providers. Brunch from the cafe and homemade-only bake sale. All proceeds benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Boys Christian Troops. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church’s Father O’Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-551-5973 or www.stjmod.com.
CRAFTY CHICS ROAD SHOW – Nov. 17: More than 60 vendors with home decor, vintage and handcrafted items, jewelry, gifts and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp. $1 admission. www.facebook.com/craftychicksroadshow.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS BOUTIQUE – Nov. 17: Holiday arts items and more. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. 209-522-9046.
HUGHSON ARTS & CRAFTS FAIRE – Nov. 17-18: 20th Century Club’s annual event with handcrafted arts and crafts. Food court and goodie booth also offered. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hughson High School, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. 20thcenturyartsandcraftsfair.com.
COWBOY CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW – Nov. 23-24: Oakdale Cowboy Museum holiday event with more than 40 booths, western art, jewelry, apparel, cowboy grub and entertainment. Cowboy Santa arrives on horseback at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be available for photos. 5-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. 209-847-7049.
HOMETOWN CRAFTERS CHRISTMAS FAIRE – Nov. 23-24: Homemade holiday items. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St., Sonora.
SONORA CHRISTMAS CRAFT AND MUSIC FESTIVAL – Nov. 23-25: The annual festival features more than 150 craft artists, music, street performers, costumed elves, carolers, festival kitchens and bake shops. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Adults $8; ages 13-18 $5; 6-12 $2; under age 6 free. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. www.fireonthemountain.com.
MOD SHOP INDIE CRAFTERS MARKET – Nov. 24: Multiple vendors set up at participating downtown businesses including Deva Cafe, Concetta, Heart & Soul Coffee, Preservation Coffee & Tea, Mod Spot, Tresetti’s, Mistlin Gallery, Mira Bridal Couture and Ralston’s Goat. Live street entertainment. 5-9 p.m. J Street, between 10th and I streets, Modesto. www.modshop209.com.
CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE & FAIRE – Nov. 24: Crafts, jewelry, home décor, candles, aprons, woodwork items, clothing and more. Candy Cane Café available for meals dine in or take out. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave., Modesto. 209-765-7639.
RIVERBANK CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL – Nov. 24: Craft fair with handmade items from noon-5:30 p.m. Parade begins 6 p.m. with tree-lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Downtown Riverbank, 6707 Third St. 209-863-7122.
DICKENS FAIRE – Dec. 1: Inside and outside McHenry Mansion will be decorated in Christmas splendor. Costumed carolers, street fair with crafts, Modesto farmers market. Tours of the mansion from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free festival runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto, and outside down 15th Street. www.mchenrymuseum.org.
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR – Dec. 1: Featuring several vendors with homemade and other items. Homemade lunch and other treats available for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. 209-537-6651.
ANNUAL WINTER BAZAAR – Dec. 15: Stockard Coffee PTA presents 30 vendors selling homemade goods and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 3900 Northview Drive, Modesto, CA.
