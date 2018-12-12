That fundraiser beer everyone is brewing is nearly ready. Here’s where to get some

Drink beer and help people seems like a good philosophy.

And now you can raise a glass and help victims of the Camp Fire as three local Stanislaus County breweries are about to release their own batches of Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.

Sierra Nevada Brewing spearheaded the fundraiser, giving out the recipe and allowing craft breweries around the world to brew up the beer. All proceeds from sales will go to victims of the devastating wildfire in Paradise and Butte County.

The three local breweries join more than 1,000 producers worldwide to make India pale ale. Get yourself a glass or more at Ceres’ Blaker Brewing, 1063 Montclaire Drive, from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13; Oakdale’s Last Call Brewing, 944 Shepard Court, Suite C, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; and Turlock’s Dust Bowl Brewing, 3000 Fulkerth Road, from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19.