More than 1,000 breweries, some in Stanislaus, join Paradise fire fundraiser

Raise a glass to the craft beer industry, in Stanislaus County and beyond. It stepped up for a fundraiser Tuesday for victims of the Paradise wildfire.
More than 1,000 breweries around the world made a special India pale ale from a recipe provided by Sierra Nevada Brewing, based near the fire zone.
The beer will age for a few weeks, then flow at the brewery taprooms. The proceeds will go to people affected by the worst fire in California history.
The Modesto Bee paid a Tuesday morning visit to Blaker Brewing in Ceres, as it started its 450-gallon batch.
Blaker welcomed the public to come by until 6 p.m. to sip other products and make their own fire donations. The brewery is at 1063 Montclaire Drive, west of Morgan Road in southwest Ceres.
Dust Bowl Brewing in Turlock was making a 300-gallon batch, as was Last Call Brewing in Oakdale.
St. Stan’s Brewing, another Stanislaus County producer, is supporting Paradise in other ways. It plans an event called Standing With Butte County at 6 p.m. Friday at its taproom, 1028 11th St., Modesto. It will feature live music and a raffle.
The business is already providing discounts of up to 20 percent to patrons who donate items for fire relief, such as gift cards and nonperishable food.
The special beer is called Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.
Sierra Nevada founder Ken Grossman sought fellow brewers through a Facebook post and arranged for discounts from malt and hop suppliers.
“Today is a special day for our brewery,” a new post said Tuesday. “... Thank you to our employees, thank you to our community, and thank you to our incredible brewing industry. Humbled and grateful doesn’t begin to describe it.”
Comments