Beer makers in Stanislaus will pitch in for Paradise fire victims. How you can help

Breweries in Stanislaus County will make and sell a special beer to aid victims of the Paradise wildfire.
They are taking part in a campaign launched by Sierra Nevada Brewing, which is based near the fire zone. On Tuesday, Nov. 27, brewers around the nation will craft an India pale ale from a recipe provided by Sierra Nevada.
The beer will ferment for a few weeks, then go on sale at taprooms. All of the proceeds will go to people affected by the Camp Fire.
The name of the beer: Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.
“It’s awesome to see the brewing community come together like this,” said Tyler Lucas, director of brand development at Blaker Brewing in Ceres, in a phone interview. Blaker invites the public to watch the process Tuesday.
Also making the beer will be Dust Bowl Brewing in Turlock and Last Call Brewing in Oakdale. The county’s other producer, St. Stan’s Brewing, is supporting the cause in other ways.
As of Wednesday morning, officials reported 81 people killed in the fire and another 869 missing. The blaze has destroyed 18,421 homes and other buildings.
Sierra Nevada is the state’s largest craft brewer, defined as beer with stronger flavors and higher prices than the mainstream stuff. The company got the idea for the fund-raiser from Russian River Brewing, which did it after the Santa Rosa fire last year.
Sierra Nevada is seeking donations of hops and malt for the campaign, brewery founder Ken Grossman said in a Facebook post.
“We know that the rebuilding process will take time, but we’re in this for the long haul,” he said. “Our hope is to get Resilience IPA in taprooms all over the country to create a solid start for our community’s future.”
Blaker plans to make about 450 gallons of the beer. The public can come by between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday to watch the process, try other beers and make their own donations for Paradise. Blaker is at 1063 Montclaire Drive, west of Morgan Road in southwest Ceres.
St. Stan’s will hold an event called Standing With Butte County at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at its taproom, 1028 11th St., Modesto. It will feature live music and a raffle. The business is already providing discounts of up to 20 percent to patrons who donate items for fire relief, such as gift cards and nonperishable food.
Dust Bowl and Last Call each will brew about 300 gallons of Resilience.
“The response from fellow breweries nationwide has been incredible,” said an email from Michelle Peterson, marketing and public relations manager at Dust Bowl. “We are extremely proud to support the Resilience IPA project and be part of such a close-knit craft beer community.”
