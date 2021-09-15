After pandemic closure, Modesto historical site set to reopen. See when, guidelines

The McHenry Mansion, pictured here in 2016, is set to reopen. jwestberg@modbee.com

The historical McHenry Mansion will reopen after being shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Docent-led public tours return Friday, Sept. 17, at the downtown Modesto mansion, 906 15th St., according to a press release.

Tours will be limited to six people who must be from the same household, or family members or friends who go as a group, the release said.

Before each tour, visitors will provide their name, email, telephone number and city of residence. They will have their temperatures checked and be required to fill out Covid-19 self-check questionnaires.

Everyone must wear a mask and abide by social distancing and hand sanitizing requirements, per Stanislaus County Health Services Agency and California Department of Public Health Covid-19 guidelines, the release said.

The 30-45 minute free tours will be on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays at 12:30 p.m. with last tours starting at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are not required.

Tours begin at the nearby McHenry Mansion Visitor Center & Gift Store, 924 15th St., which is currently open on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, 15 people are allowed inside the gift store at a time. Store proceeds support the nonprofit McHenry Mansion Foundation.

For more, call 209-549-0428 beginning Sept. 17 or see www.mchenrymansion.org.