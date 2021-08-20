Here’s what patrons will have to do to attend Modesto’s Gallo Center due to COVID surge

The Gallo Center will implement new COVID-19 requirements for patrons. The Modesto Bee

The Gallo Center for the Arts will require patrons provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test beginning Monday, Sept. 20.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 20, people will be required to wear masks inside the building.

According to Gallo Center CEO Chad Hilligus, they had been planning to implement the pandemic-related changes even before a Wednesday announcement by the California Department of Public Health requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for indoor gatherings of 1,000 or more beginning on Sept. 20.

“We started to more closely evaluate our responsibility to the public health and safety to our patrons, our artists and our community,” Hilligus said. “It just so happened that state guidelines reinforced the board to move forward with these policy changes.”

Hilligus said they’ve seen other venues and promoters nationwide implement similar policies in recent weeks.

He expects the changes will increase ticket sales.

“I suspect we will actually see a spike in ticket sales over the next few days from people who have been holding back and waiting for us to make this sort of policy change,” he said.

The Gallo Center announced the new requirements on its website and on social media Thursday morning.

“Effective August 20, 2021, all patrons must wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status, while attending a performance. This includes when entering the premises, in the lobby areas, and inside the theater. The only exception is when a patron is actively consuming food or beverages where permitted in the venue,” the website says.

“Effective September 20, 2021, the Gallo Center and its resident companies will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination OR proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to entry for all patrons 12 years of age and above, as well as staff, volunteers and contractors,” according to the center’s website.

Gallo Center Director of Marketing Doug Hosner said people will have to provide a vaccination card or photograph of the card, or proof of a negative PCR test at the doors before entering.

Refunds will be issued to those who object to the COVID rules. They can call 209-338-2100, Hosner said in an email.

Venue reopened last month

The Gallo Center reopened in July after being dark for its 2020-2021 season because of the pandemic.

Its next offerings include The Australian Bee Gees Show on Friday, Aug. 20, and Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan on Saturday, Aug. 21, as well as a sold-out performance by the band Chicago on Sept. 7.

The first show to fall under the vaccination requirement will be by comedian Frank Caliendo on Sept. 24.

Ticket sales for the 2021-22 season “have far surpassed any record we have ever had,” Hilligus said. “It’s by far our best season to date.”

There have been no-shows at some performances, but those mostly have been for events rescheduled several times from the 2020-21 season, he said, adding there’s no way to know if they were because of the pandemic or because the longtime ticket holders had other conflicts with the new dates.

The recent Modesto Performing Arts productions of “West Side Story” were “extremely well-attended,” he said.

On the Gallo Center Facebook page, immediate reaction to the new pandemic policy announcement was mixed.

“Thank you! Glad to know you are working to keep your employees, volunteers, and patrons healthy,” one person commented.

“No more Gallo center for me. Done,” another wrote.

But Hilligus expects people will feel safer attending live performances because of the new policies.

The new COVID-19 policies “didn’t come lightly,” Hilligus said, but with much research and studying of national trends.

“I hope our patrons understand that these types of evolving changes are only to make the Gallo Center a safe place for everyone,” he said.