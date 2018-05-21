Leaving the Republican Party was an act of conscience

Re “I’m leaving GOP for American Solidarity Party, which aligns with my Christian beliefs” (Letters, posted May 15): A recent letter on modbee.com explained why the writer left the Republican Party for the American Solidarity Party. I, too, made the decision during the last national election to walk away from the party I had been a part of since my undergraduate days at UC Berkeley.
While not every member of the American Solidarity Party is a Christian (some are atheists, some are non-Christian believers in God), all of us are disenchanted with both the main political parties currently grabbing all the attention in the United States. We are united around ideas that have been discarded by Democrats and Republicans as the esteemed members of both parties seem hell-bent on a race to the bottom. The mudslinging, lies, blatant disregard for the rule of law and the need for positive growth and change has left many of us cold.
People have told me I am wasting my time, that my vote will not count – perhaps they’re right. But my vote will count in the eyes of the woman who stares back at me in the mirror every morning. I vote my conscience.
Leslie Shaw Klinger, Modesto
