I’m leaving GOP for American Solidarity Party, which aligns with my Christian beliefs

I have voted Republican since I was 18, but my allegiance to King Jesus sometimes puts me at odds with positions held by both the Democratic and the Republican parties. Since the last presidential election, I have thought about switching to independent. But I decided to keep voting Republican until another pro-life option is presented to me. Such an option is here: the American Solidarity Party. I plan to switch from Republican to the American Solidarity Party.
As a Christian, I will always feel politically homeless. My loyalty is to King Jesus; I am a citizen of the kingdom of God. As such, I will strive, by God’s grace, to love Him, to love my neighbor and to not confuse the kingdoms or ideologies of this world with His eternal reign as King of kings and Lord of lords.
Someday America will be no more and. “The kingdom of the world” will “become the kingdom of our Lord and of his Christ, and he will reign forever ever” (Revelation 11:15, CSB). Until then I will vote according to my conscience, which means I will, at times, be at odds with any party I affiliate with.
Kristopher S. Pierce, Turlock
