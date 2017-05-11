Modesto child molestation suspect dead after evading police in Arizona

Suspected child molester Kevin Robertson, the Modesto man who fled police on Tuesday morning, died on Wednesday after crashing a vehicle into a pole in Kingman, Ariz., according to a report on azfamily.com, the website of a CBS television affiliate in Phoenix.
Kingman is located in northwestern Arizona.
Robertson, 37, lived in a south Modesto home with the child under age 10 whom he was accused of molesting.
He fled his Modesto home at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday and was last seen fleeing from officers in the Madera area.
Kingman Police Capt. Rusty Cooper said it’s not known whether Robertson crashed intentionally Wednesday night when his vehicle wrecked after reaching speeds topping 95 mph, according to a story by The Associated Press. However, Cooper says Robertson was reported to be despondent, suicidal and armed.
Cooper says Kingman police officer spotted Robertson in the parking lot of a pharmacy after Modesto authorities provided information that Robertson was in the Kingman area.
Cooper says Robertson didn’t obey the officer’s commands and instead drove off. The crash occurred within a few minutes as the officer began to pursue Robertson.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments