As cops arrived, suspected molester already was fleeing Modesto

When police pulled up at a southeast Modesto home Tuesday morning to respond to a report of child molestation, the accused man already was fleeing the city.

Kevin Robertson, 37, fled his home in a blue 1994 Chevy S10, with license plate 62607F1, about 2 a.m. Modesto police never laid eyes on him Tuesday morning, said MPD spokeswoman Heather Graves, but at about 4:15 a.m., he was seen fleeing from officers in the Madera area.

Robertson lives in the south Modesto home with the child under age 10 whom he is accused of molesting. Police were called by another resident of the home who “found the suspect ... in an inappropriate encounter” with the child, Graves said.

Robertson is believed to be traveling alone, Graves said, and there is no indication he is armed. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.