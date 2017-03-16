Man dies after being shot in the leg in northeast Modesto

A 31-year-old man who was shot in the leg in northeast Modesto Wednesday night died several hours later at a Modesto hospital.
At 8:17 p.m., officers responded to Orchard Park Way south of Floyd Avenue on reports of an assault. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old David Reyes with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The bullet his a major artery and he died several hours later at the hospital, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
As detectives piece together the events that led to the shooting, the early information suggests that the victim and suspect or suspects involved may have been familiar with each other. Graves said Reyes lived in the area and was on foot when the shooting occurred.
No suspects have been identified and detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the shooter.
This is the third homicide in Stanislaus County this month.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
