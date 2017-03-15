Breaking: Man shot in east Modesto near Floyd Avenue and Orchard Park Way

A man was shot in the leg on Wednesday night in east Modesto, authorities said.
An ambulance was called to the 2300 block of Floyd Avenue at about 8:17 p.m. When emergency crews arrived, they found the victim and requested police for a shooting or stabbing, according to Sgt. Randy Davis of the Modesto Police Department.
Officers arrived, and quickly began canvassing the area near Floyd Avenue and Orchard Park Way for the suspect and weapon. As of 9:10 p.m., neither had been found.
The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
Davis said he did not have the exact location of the shooting, or whether it occurred inside a home or near the street.
Officers were checking houses nearby to see if any had security cameras that might have captured the incident.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
