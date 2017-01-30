Modesto man, 39, identified as the fatal shooting victim on Ortega Drive

A 39-year-old Modesto man was identified Monday as the fatal shooting victim in the city’s first homicide of the year.
Kalpesh Patel died after he was shot on Ortega Drive early Friday night. He was found on the sidewalk and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
The suspect, who remains at large and has not been identified, left the area before officers got to the scene, according to Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department.
Authorities believe the shots were fired from a home in the 1600 block of Ortega, which is just to the east of Memorial Medical Center, which is located at the corner of Briggsmore Avenue and Coffee Road.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
