January 27, 2017 8:16 PM

Modesto police investigate shooting in neighborhood behind Memorial Medical Center

Bee Staff Reports

Modesto police are investigating a shooting Friday night that occurred a few blocks northeast of Coffee Road and Briggsmore Avenue.

At about 7:40 p.m., police were called to the area of Galvez Avenue, which is just to the east of Modesto’s Memorial Medical Center, on a report of a man down in front of a house.

Seconds before, there was a report of shots fired just to the west near Ortega Drive.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the victim, or any identification on a possible suspect.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.

Crime

