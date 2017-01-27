Modesto police investigate shooting in neighborhood behind Memorial Medical Center

Modesto police are investigating a shooting Friday night that occurred a few blocks northeast of Coffee Road and Briggsmore Avenue.
At about 7:40 p.m., police were called to the area of Galvez Avenue, which is just to the east of Modesto’s Memorial Medical Center, on a report of a man down in front of a house.
Seconds before, there was a report of shots fired just to the west near Ortega Drive.
There was no immediate information on the condition of the victim, or any identification on a possible suspect.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
