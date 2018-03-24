Two people reported missing in storm-related incidents in Mariposa County

Two people are missing in Mariposa County, believed to have been swept away in separate incidents tied to this week's storm-related flooding in the Sierra foothills.
Search and rescue crews have been searching the northern and southern parts of Mariposa County for the two victims — a man and a woman — since Thursday, according to Kristie Mitchell, public information officer with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.
Mitchell said she could not release the names or descriptions of the two nor the circumstances of their disappearances. She did confirm the incidents were storm-related.
The man went missing at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Greeley Hill area, about 75 miles southeast of Modesto.
The woman was reported missing Thursday afternoon in the area of Catheys Valley, which is about 20 miles northeast of Merced.
Mitchell did say a vehicle of one of the victims had been found.
The Mariposa and Tuolumne County sheriff's offices search and rescue teams have been searching for both victims. A helicopter from the California Highway Patrol's Fresno office also has been used.
Mitchell said her department hopes to release more information by this afternoon.
